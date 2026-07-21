New foot-and-mouth disease cases detected in several Bay areas

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Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar says he has received several reports from residents and farmers about positive foot-and-mouth disease cases

Fresh cases of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) have been confirmed in several areas across Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Cape department of agriculture confirmed new outbreaks in Kariega, Motherwell, Rocklands and Walmer Township.

Cases have also been reported in the Ndlambe municipality, with additional outbreaks confirmed in the Sarah Baartman district.

Agriculture spokesperson Athule Joka said strict disease control measures had been implemented, including movement restrictions on affected animals to contain the spread.

“We have implemented stringent measures and placed animals under strict movement restrictions,” Joka said.

“The outbreak has moved to new areas in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Some farms which were vaccinated have shown flare-ups.

“These developments are concerning and we need to boost vaccinations.

“The department is experiencing a new increase of outbreaks, especially in the Sarah Baartman district.

“There is also growing concern that we have game animals testing positive.

“This will have long-term implications if a buffalo population becomes infected, as buffalo are known to be carriers of foot-and-mouth disease.

“We urge our farmers to report new infections, restrict animal movements and get the required permit before moving animals.”

He said the department was concerned that not all cases were reported on time.

“Early reporting is important to protect the livestock,” Joka said.

“We encourage farmers to co-operate with veterinary officials and report as early as possible.”

The DA in the metro raised concerns that the highly contagious livestock disease was spreading, despite ongoing vaccination efforts.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, Ward 40 councillor Jason Grobbelaar told councillors he had submitted a motion of exigency to discuss foot-and-mouth disease.

In his motion, Grobbelaar said he had received several reports from residents and farmers that positive cases had been identified in the Greenbushes, Rocklands and Fitches Corner areas.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, as the custodian and manager of municipal land, has legal obligations under the Animal Diseases Act, 1984, to take reasonable steps to prevent and limit the spread of controlled animal diseases,” he wrote.

“Free-roaming cattle and other susceptible animals on municipal land and public roads present a significant risk of transmitting the disease to neighbouring farms and livestock with potentially devastating economic consequences for the agricultural sector.

“The municipal-appointed pound has not impounded any free-roaming cattle since early February.”

He called on the municipality to work closely with the state veterinarian to investigate and verify all reported and suspected cases within the municipal area, while ensuring full compliance with the Animal Diseases Act.

Fresh cases of foot-and-mouth disease have been detected in Nelson Mandela Bay (Supp)

He also called on the city to urgently implement all necessary measures to ensure the municipal pound was fully operational and equipped to receive, house and manage impounded susceptible livestock in accordance with applicable legislation and municipal bylaws.

Grobbelaar called on the municipality to immediately impound all free-roaming susceptible livestock found on municipal land, public roads and in public spaces, enforce municipal bylaws and national legislation to curb the uncontrolled movement of susceptible animals, and launch a public awareness campaign.

In response to previous questions sent by Grobbelaar to the acting city manager, Lonwabo Ngoqo, on July 13, the department of public health said its sub-directorate — environmental health — played an active role in the health education and awareness programmes in communities and the different food sectors like the dairy industry.

“A rollout of information pamphlets is in the design stage and will assist the communities with awareness.”

Ngoqo said various role players were involved in preventing the spread of the disease.

He said information sessions had been conducted and were continuing, covering both the formal and informal farming sectors, with various stakeholders leading the awareness efforts.

“When suspect cases are identified, the first action is to bring it to the attention of a vet or contact the department of agriculture immediately.”

During the meeting, public health committee chair Thsonono Buyeye acknowledged he had received Grobbelaar’s motion.

“Grobbelaar comes here and says he’s received confirmation from the state vet,” Buyeye said.

“As the directorate, we have not received that, and we can’t respond to that unless we have that information in writing

“The state vet knows the protocols.

“Once there is an issue such as foot-and-mouth disease, environmental health is the department they liaise with, and they’ve not done that as we’re seated here.

“If that is confirmed, obviously we won’t sit and fold our arms but we’ll take action.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the detection, diagnosis, declaration and containment of foot-and-mouth disease was the responsibility of the state veterinary services within the agriculture department.

“These functions do not fall within the constitutional or legislative mandate of municipalities.

“The municipality remains in regular contact with the state veterinarian, who has confirmed that a positive case involved an animal transported from the Chris Hani district into Nelson Mandela Bay.

“The state veterinary services continue to lead surveillance, risk assessment and disease control interventions in accordance with national veterinary protocols.

“All official announcements relating to confirmed cases, quarantine measures, livestock movement restrictions and containment strategies remain the responsibility of the competent authority.

“While these statutory responsibilities rest with the department of agriculture, the municipality continues to fulfil its own legislative obligations through its public health directorate.

“These include supporting public awareness campaigns, engaging farming communities, conducting routine environmental health visits to commercial farming operations, collaborating with veterinary authorities and keeping the public health committee informed of developments.”

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