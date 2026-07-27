Odendaal hand-delivers letters to presidency and office of acting police minister

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DA Eastern Cape MPL Retief Odendaal stands outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria

The DA has escalated its fight with the ANC-led Nelson Mandela Bay municipality by taking its campaign to the Union Buildings, urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene over the metro’s alleged failure to act on SIU findings into the controversial LED streetlight tender.

On Monday, DA MPL Retief Odendaal hand-delivered letters to the presidency and the office of acting police minister Firoz Cachalia at the Union Buildings.

He accused the municipality of ignoring a 90-day deadline to implement recommendations arising from the SIU’s probe into the LED streetlight and floodlight tender.

Odendaal said the SIU presented its findings to mayor Babalwa Lobishe, her mayoral committee and senior officials on April 13 after Ramaphosa had authorised the investigation in 2024.

He claimed the municipality failed to implement the recommendations by the July 13 deadline.

DA Tshwane councillor Cilliers Brink joined Odendaal.

“Shockingly, we have learnt that the municipality has laid frivolous charges against the official from the internal audit unit who has been leading the internal investigation into streetlights,” Odendaal said.

“The municipality is now reportedly set to inform the SIU that documents relating to this investigation have been lost due to the alleged incompetence of that official.

“This is a clear attempt to sabotage the investigation.”

The SIU launched its investigation in July 2025 after a case opened by former Defenders of the People (DOP) councillor Tukela Zumani at the Humewood police station in April 2024.

An internal audit report on tender SCM/20-27/S found the municipality had incurred irregular expenditure due to incorrect specifications on the LED contract.

According to the report, the procurement process followed was irregular.

The contract was to supply and deliver LED lights.

It was last used in 2013 and has since lapsed.

However, it was never revived through a formal tender process.

Odendaal said he also submitted the DA’s State of the Bay report, highlighting the contrast between Ramaphosa’s claim that Lobishe was doing a good job and the reality of a municipality plagued by failing services, poor governance, financial collapse and a lack of accountability.

The State of the Bay report highlights the city’s persistent water leaks, water outages and deteriorating infrastructure.

It flags electricity outages and procurement concerns in the electricity and energy directorate, and deteriorating road infrastructure.

“We then proceeded to the ministry of police, hand-delivering our letter to the office of the acting minister, Prof Firoz Cachalia, once again demanding intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay’s out-of-control crime and gangsterism crisis,” Odendaal said.

“It has now been 10 months since I wrote to the acting minister requesting national intervention.

“I have received no substantive response and we have seen no measurable impact on the ground.

“I once again request the acting minister’s direct intervention.

“Clear timelines for restoring specialised policing capacity, operationalising a joint operations centre and ensuring accountability must be given.

“Our residents cannot wait any longer.

“The president and acting minister must act now to rescue Nelson Mandela Bay before more damage is done.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality remained guided by the constitution, applicable legislation and principles of good governance, and did not comment on political activities or engagements undertaken by political parties.

On the SIU investigation, Soyaya said the municipality had formally received the report, which was subsequently tabled before council.

“The municipality has commenced the necessary internal governance processes to consider the findings and recommendations contained in the report, which include disciplinary action, and further referring to law enforcement agencies,” Soyaya said.

“Given the complexity and seriousness of the matters raised, the municipality is continuously and carefully assessing each recommendation to determine the appropriate administrative, disciplinary, civil and governance interventions.

“This process must be conducted in accordance with the Labour Relations Act, is a process, and is not a one-off event.

“All disciplinary action must comply with applicable municipal policies, principles of procedural fairness and the rules of natural justice.

“It would therefore be premature to pre-empt the outcome of processes that are currently under way.”

He said that in all disciplinary matters, the municipality instituted appropriate action wherever the evidence and applicable legal requirements warranted such action.

“Each matter is being considered on its own merits and no employee may be prejudged outside the prescribed legal and labour relations processes,” Soyaya said.

“Regarding the entities identified in the SIU report, any action relating to supplier restrictions, blacklisting or exclusion from future procurement processes will be implemented strictly within the framework of the Public Procurement Act and other applicable procurement legislation.

“The municipality cannot lawfully blacklist or disqualify any service provider outside the processes prescribed by law.

“In the interim, the municipality remains committed to ensuring that all procurement processes are subjected to the required governance, compliance and due diligence measures.

“Where legal grounds exist, appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the integrity of municipal procurement and protect public resources.”

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