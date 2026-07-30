Storm damage to Bay stadium to cost millions, with big excess payable

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is facing a multimillion-rand bill for the city’s stadium, with councillors having been told that the metro must pay a R5m insurance excess claim to replace the storm-damaged roof canvas.

Sport, recreation, arts and culture political head Sinebhongo Kwatsha revealed that while an insurance claim existed for the damaged roof, the municipality remained liable for the excess before the repairs could proceed.

The Nelson Mandela Bay pitch is being refurbished following the Springboks-Barbarians game on June 20 (Fredlin Adriaan)

The disclosure came as councillors questioned who was ultimately responsible for managing the stadium, with uncertainty over whether the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), the department of economic development or the municipality’s sport, recreation, arts and culture department was accountable.

The canvas leaf blew off during heavy winds on May 10.

ANC councillor Lehlohonolo Mfana asked who was responsible for the stadium, saying many people were confused.

“There’s this thing we keep asking each other about the stadium because there’s the matter of the damaged roof and we were asked by people who is the owner, so we were quite confused,” Mfana said.

“At some point, we need clarification on who is managing the stadium now as we speak and if there are damages, who is taking responsibility for fixing the damages?

“You may say you don’t own the stadium but when it comes to damages, this department is asked to fix them.”

Kwatsha said the confusion had hampered oversight, adding that reports on the stadium were being directed to the department of economic development.

“In the meeting that we had, I raised the matter with the MBDA that seemingly reports were going in the other direction instead of coming to me in terms of the stadium because when there is any damage in the stadium we have to incorporate the excess fees.

“The stadium is insured.

“It has insurance, so they have made a claim for the roof but we still need the R5m.

“So this matter really needs me and the deputy executive mayor to sit with [economic development political head] Bassie Kamana.”

Asked to elaborate on the sidelines of the committee meeting, Kwatsha said the city had been considering budgeting for the repairs before discovering the stadium was insured.

“The MBDA is busy with that process but we’ll only find out later when we meet with the MBDA on whether the R5m has been paid,” Kwatsha said.

Actual repair work on fixing the damaged canvas sheet has not started.

During the meeting, sport, recreation, arts and culture acting director Luyanda Manengela said his department did not have an operating budget for the stadium.

“It is classified as a Category A, and then the rest of our other stadiums are Category B up to E.

“We do not have an operating budget for the main stadium but rather, the MBDA has the funds for the daily operation of that facility.”

Meanwhile, economic development acting director Wandisile Makwabe confirmed the city would have to pay the excess on the insurance claim.

“The canvas is manufactured elsewhere and its manufacture has been commissioned.”

Asked if the R5m excess fee had been paid, Makwabe said he did not know as he had not met with recently appointed MBDA interim chief executive Pierre Voges.

“I’ve not had any discussion with him so I’ll know when I meet him,” Makwabe said.

“The question is if it is budgeted for. What are the gaps? I’ll only know when I sit with Pierre and then take it up to council.”

MBDA corporate services executive Luvuyo Bangazi said the municipality was responsible for the stadium’s insurance.

“Repairs will be done once all approvals are in place,” Bangazi said.

“That includes the insurance claim.

“The final quote for the repairs is expected by Friday.

“The only work done to date by the MBDA was to neaten the tear, secure cables and make the space safe.”

During the meeting, Kwatsha also revealed that a scheduled match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates had been moved elsewhere due to pitch construction.

“On August 18, the city was meant to host a game between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United in the city but we can’t host it because our pitch is being fixed at the stadium.

“After the rugby match, it was not in good shape.

“There’s construction happening there, currently, as we speak.

“So we won’t be able to host it but we are not losing the game.

“We are just switching.

“They will bring us the same game later in the year.

“So we are just switching to the Orlando Stadium because we don’t have a choice.”

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