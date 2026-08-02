New kid on political block opens office

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Quintin Baatjies and his wife Anette cut the ribbon to the United Progressive People Alliance's service delivery office in Kleinskool

The United Progressive People Alliance (UPPA), a new entrant on the metro’s political landscape, has officially opened a service delivery office in Kleinskool.

Formed only a few months ago, the party is set to contest the local government elections on November 4 under the slogan “Let’s build, let’s heal, let’s fix”.

UPPA president Quintin Baatjies said the party was upbeat about the opening, describing the office as a formal step in expanding its community work.

“Since 2015 I have been serving the community. This office is just something official for the broader public.

“Everyone is welcome here. Members of other parties are also free to make use of our services. We are here for everybody and will not discriminate,” he said.

The launch, attended by about 50 supporters, took place on a sunny afternoon, where a pastor anointed both Baatjies and the office.

Supporters were in high spirits during the event.

Baatjies said his leadership was guided by faith.

“I am not here to just be seen,” he said.

He added that the office would offer a range of services to the community.

As a commissioner of oaths, he would assist with certifying documents, drafting affidavits, compiling testaments and letters of authority, as well as helping with ATTP (assistance to the poor) applications.

Baatjies said partnerships with several companies would also allow the office to offer free computer courses, home-based care training and other skills development programmes.

“We urge the youth to register at the office so they can be included in our database for these courses,” he said.

Located at 35 Ceratonia Crescent, Extension 35 in Kleinskool, the office aims to serve as a support hub for residents.

Baatjies said its opening demonstrated the party’s long-term commitment beyond the elections.

“The prospect of being in council will enable me to be of greater service to the people.

“I am hopeful about the election outcome, but also realistic. Everything is in God’s hands. I trust the process and remain very upbeat,” he said.

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