High court dismisses ANC’s appeal in Eastern Cape leadership dispute

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been dealt yet another blow in an ongoing leadership dispute in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The ANC and its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, have suffered yet another court defeat.

The party has lost two applications for leave to appeal a June 18 ruling that nullified the establishment of an interim provincial ANC task team (PTT) structure in the Eastern Cape.

On Thursday morning, the high court in Makhanda dismissed the ANC’s applications, and ordered the party to pay costs.

The applications sought leave to appeal the June order by Judge Vuyokazi Noncembu, which declared invalid and nullified the existence of the PTT.

The three applicants - Lwazi Rotya, Sinethemba Mpande and Nompumelelo Mzothwa - had previously won earlier court challenge against party leadership.

In late March, they obtained an order that interdicted the ANC’s planned Eastern Cape elective conference.

In late May, the ANC replaced the provincial executive committee (PEC) with an interim leadership structure in the form of the PTT. The trio returned to court and successfully challenge the establishment of that structure.

The ANC then applied to appeal that ruling, with the application being heard on July 31.

Judgment was reserved and delivered on Thursday, with the high court dismissing the ANC’s application and ordering costs against the party.

This is a developing story.