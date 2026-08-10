Thousands expected at DA’s election manifesto ‘promise to South Africans’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA says it is ready to unveil what it describes as its most comprehensive local government election manifesto yet, while urging South Africans to register before the voters’ roll closes at midnight on Friday.

Speaking to journalists at a media briefing in Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Thursday, DA federal council chair Ashor Sarupen said the party has completed preparations for Saturday’s manifesto launch and called on eligible voters not to miss their final opportunity to register.

“Tomorrow at midnight the voters’ roll closes. If you’re not registered by then, the IEC will not let you vote in November. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Sarupen warned that many voters could wake up on election day having lost their chance to cast a ballot because they had failed to register.

The DA’s manifesto represents a “contract” with South Africans rather than a list of election promises, arguing that the party’s governing track record gave it credibility to deliver on its commitments, he said.

“The DA keeps its promises. This event is not just a launch; it is the publication of a promise to all South Africans.”

Our mission is to get towns and cities working again. Time is running out for many municipalities, making this mission critical — Ashor Sarupen, DA federal council chair

Sarupen described the manifesto as the culmination of months of work by policy experts in the party. He said the DA’s election offer is grounded in practical governance experience, financial feasibility and research — unlike what he described as unrealistic promises often made during election campaigns.

The party’s priority is to rescue municipalities struggling with collapsing infrastructure, failing services and poor financial management, pointing to the National Treasury’s decision to withhold funding from dozens of municipalities over governance failures, he said.

“Our mission is to get towns and cities working again. Time is running out for many municipalities, making this mission critical.”

The party expects several thousand supporters to attend Saturday’s launch in Newtown, which Sarupen said will be the DA’s largest city centre rally to date.

The event will feature addresses by the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and other Gauteng mayoral candidates, as well as musical performances.

Sarupen said holding the launch in central Johannesburg underscored the DA’s determination to win Gauteng’s metros in the November 4 local government elections. He said once the manifesto is launched, the party will embark on a nationwide campaign to take its proposals to communities across the country. — TimesLIVE