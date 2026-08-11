SIU to investigate alleged irregularities in Knysna security contract

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is set to probe alleged tender irregularities in a three-year physical security services contract awarded by the Knysna municipality.

The investigation centres on tender T25 of 2023/2024 for the provision of physical security services.

It will probe allegations of unfair procurement, improper conduct by municipal officials and suppliers, and financial losses suffered by the municipality.

According to a proclamation published by the justice and constitutional development department, the investigation will include allegations of serious maladministration in the affairs of the municipality, improper or unlawful conduct by its employees or officials, and unlawful, irregular or unapproved transactions involving municipal property.

The SIU will also investigate allegations of intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

The proclamation specifically authorises the SIU to investigate whether the procurement of goods and services under tender T25 of 2023/2024, as well as payments made under the contract, were fair, competitive, transparent, equitable and cost-effective, as required by law.

The investigation follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of three new proclamations and an amendment authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, corruption and irregular expenditure involving several government institutions, including the Knysna municipality.

The proclamation covers alleged misconduct from December 8 2017 to August 7 2026, as well as conduct before or after these dates if relevant to the investigation, involving the same people, entities, or contracts.

DA MPL and the party’s head of constituency in Knysna, Ryan Smith, said the investigation was merely a symptom of a much broader political problem.

“The reality is that the governing coalition under the ANC, PA, EFF, PBI and KIM has caused municipal financial performance to regress, service delivery to collapse and Knysna to face large-scale disinvestment as a result.

“A stable majority government under the DA is well within reach to fix this problem, but the enemy to this is not the ANC, it is the fragmentation of the vote,” Smith said.

He said the more Knysna residents split their votes among smaller regional parties, the more the ANC would continue to seize power through a coalition of alleged corruption.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika declined to comment in detail, but said the municipality was looking into the investigation.

When approached, the municipality declined to comment substantively at this stage.

“We acknowledge the proclamation and will provide our full co-operation. At this stage, we are unable to comment further,” spokesperson Nwabisa Pondoyi said.

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