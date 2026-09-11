Lobishe shrugs off coalition no-show at metro address

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Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe delivers her state of the metro address at the Ernest Swanepoel Hall in Despatch on Thursday

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe has shrugged off the political snub that saw key coalition partners opting to stay away from her state of the metro address.

Lobishe argued that the presence of other parties, such as the DOP and FF+, proved the gathering still had political support and was therefore not fully boycotted.

On Thursday, several coalition partners snubbed the event, including the EFF, AIC, PAC and UDM, while the National Alliance (NA) joined virtually.

The NA made it clear, however, that its virtual attendance should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the gala.

All opposition parties, the DA, PA, GOOD, ACDP and AIM also all chose not to attend the gala held at the Ernest Swanepoel Hall in Despatch.

Some ANC councillors were also not present, and instead attended the party’s youth league 82nd anniversary cake-cutting celebration in Kwazakhele.

Deputy mayor and NA councillor Gary van Niekerk said the address was an opportunity for the mayor and governing coalition to account to residents on the metro’s progress, challenges and plans.

Rows of empty tables highlighting the number of political parties that boycotted mayor Babalwa Lobishe's state of the metro address. (Fredlin Adr)

Asked how she felt about members of the coalition not attending the event, Lobishe said she was not in the business of feelings.

“We are here to service the people.

“Our personal feelings come last and we’ve done what we were supposed to do, that of connecting with our people and I’m very sure that tonight we’ve connected well with the people.

“What one also has to consider [is that] this is an election period. All parties are busy with their own party work.

“So we are fortunate we are many, we are 48 and more.

“[As] you can see, there are other parties.

“Your FF Plus was there, DOP was there, there were other parties there.

“So it’s not a total boycott, but as for the DA, [the] DA has never supported any progressive action of this municipality, starting from adopting a budget.

“They are a non-progressive party, which we cannot waste our time [with],” Lobishe said.

Meanwhile, the original guest list for the event was for more than 700 people.

But many tables were left vacant on Thursday.

The entertainment brief had reportedly called for a jazz band, traditional dancers, kwaito and hip-hop performers, gospel music and DJs.

The municipality also procured a PA system and sound services for the event.

The decor specification had included 70 round 10-seater tables, black tablecloths, 700 chairs with covers, table centrepieces and draping.

It remains unclear if the event was scaled down following the boycott.

Opposition parties that stayed away said the gala was an inappropriate use of public money as residents continued to face water outages, sewage spills, potholes, electricity failures and other basic service-delivery problems.

Speaking at a media briefing after she delivered her speech on Thursday, Lobishe said her relationship with Van Niekerk was not in tatters as many imagined.

“The fact that we are still smiling and hugging each other, for me, I think it’s fine because we would never have seen eye to eye. Our ideology is different.

“I’m from the ANC, he’s from the National Alliance.

“Where we derive our ideology can never make us to really call each other comrades.

“I don’t think it’s personal . . . it’s about work,” she said.

“Where we come from, stability is when we are able to discharge a responsibility even though we have different ideological points of view, and it’s happening.

“In politics, you don’t always see eye to eye.

“You’ve got to convince the other for you to be able to achieve everything.”

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