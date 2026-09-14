Lungisa turns to court after removal of name from ANC candidate list

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ANC national executive committee member Andile Lungisa has turned to the Gauteng high court, asking it to declare his removal from the ANC candidate list for Nelson Mandela Bay unlawful.

Lungisa filed court papers on Friday.

Insiders say Lungisa has exhausted all internal processes, having written to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula questioning why his name had been removed.

Sources close to Lungisa said he turned to the court because one of the final remedies, a scheduled NEC meeting set for September 11-13 had been postponed by Mbalula last Wednesday.

Lungisa, who topped the ANC nominations list from branches, wrote in his founding affidavit that his name had been removed from the ANC list submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

“I have been confidentially informed — which information I trust to be credible — that Mr Mbalula personally instructed the ANC functionaries who were responsible for the administrative compilation and submission of the names, to remove my name from the list.

“They acted as such and removed my name,” he wrote.

“It is this decision that I ask the court to declare to be unlawful in terms of the ANC guidelines and seek an order declaring that my name was indeed on the list of ANC candidates and was improperly removed at the illegal instruction of Mr Mbalula.”

Lungisa said he did not seek any further changes to the list that was with the commission, but only a declaration order that he was number one on the list of nominated candidates for mayor.

“I also seek to vindicate my own political rights which emanate from the relevant provisions of the ANC constitution under Section 19 of the constitution.”

Lungisa said the final decisions on councillors would be done after the elections when the seat allocation process took place.

“If the declaration that I seek is granted, my name will be the first to be considered for the supplementary list.

“However, if it is removed as matters stand, I would have forfeited the position, which would be in conflict with the decisions democratically taken by branches who have nominated me and the binding NEC decision to endorse the list which contained my name,” he wrote.

He said even if there was no likelihood of reinstating his name to the list, it would be untenable to allow “blatant illegality” to remain unchallenged.

Mbalula did not respond to calls for comment on Lungisa’s urgent application.

However, while campaigning in the Northern Cape at the weekend, he told the SABC that Lungisa’s grievances would be settled in court.

“Andile is an author of the ANC guidelines and if we talk about metrics, writing to me through lawyers is a matter I will settle in court and I have to respect that process,” Mbalula said.

The ANC’s list process has been marked by chaos, with several key figures left out of the list submitted to the IEC for candidates in the Eastern Cape as well as other provinces.

One of Lungisa’s lobbyists accused the ANC of not sticking to its own guidelines.

“This process had its own guidelines that in order for you to emerge, you needed to meet certain conditions, one being nominated by branches,” the lobbyist said.

“While other branches started the process and are long gone, they change the rules while the game is on and that’s what’s been happening.

“The leadership has been arrogant and not listening.

“Andile was nominated by the majority of branches, even more than the current chairperson and deputy secretary.

“You’ve excluded him on what grounds?

“Andile, currently, is on the parliamentary list for 2024. The constitution of the ANC can never supersede the constitution of the country.

“Andile is fighting for the process, he’s not fighting to be a mayor,” the lobbyist said.

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