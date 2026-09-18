Nqwazi’s long-delayed disciplinary process found to be defective

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s disciplinary case against suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi has been brought to a grinding halt after the chair found it had failed to follow crucial regulations governing the proceedings, leaving the disciplinary tribunal without the authority to continue.

In a jurisdictional ruling delivered on Wednesday, chair Prof Adriaan van der Walt found that the municipality had failed to comply with Section 5 of the Local Government: Disciplinary Regulations for Senior Managers, 2010.

The regulations govern how misconduct allegations against senior managers, municipal managers or managers directly accountable to them are brought to and handled by the municipal council.

Central to the ruling was the absence of a council resolution determining whether the alleged misconduct against Nqwazi was serious — or less serious — a requirement the chair found to be a jurisdictional condition precedent to a formal disciplinary hearing.

Van der Walt said the council minutes showed that the seriousness of the alleged misconduct had not been considered and that the resolution approving disciplinary action against Nqwazi did not contain the required determination.

He found that without such a determination, there was no basis for convening the disciplinary hearing.

The ruling also found that the council had not authorised the mayor to appoint an independent external presiding officer and an evidence leader, as required by the regulations.

As a result, Van der Walt concluded that both his own appointment as chair and that of the evidence leader were irregular.

Van der Walt’s findings come after Nqwazi, who has been on suspension for nearly three years, raised these concerns to the chair via her legal representatives.

In his ruling, Van der Walt wrote that Nqwazi had brought an application before the disciplinary inquiry on July 20 that it had not been constituted lawfully and Van der Walt had no jurisdiction to act as chair.

In her affidavit, she said the investigation report which served as the foundation of the charges was conducted without a mandate and terms of reference as required by the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act: Regulations: Financial Misconduct Procedures and Criminal Proceedings (the financial misconduct regulations).

She said there was no jurisdiction for any person to convene a disciplinary inquiry given the absence of a determination required by the regulations.

Van der Walt said Nqwazi also pointed out that her disciplinary matter had been delayed.

Nqwazi was placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary action in February 2024.

She was suspended months earlier in 2023, later returned to work, and was suspended again.

A disciplinary charge sheet was issued to her in April 2024, with the hearing scheduled to begin in May 2024.

Her contract ends in 2027.

“The employee pointed out that there were three self-standing jurisdictional challenges facing the employer: The council had to determine whether alleged misconduct is serious or less serious in nature,” Van der Walt wrote.

“The council must authorise to the executive mayor the power to identify ... both the chairperson and the evidence leader.

“The executive mayor must act in terms of the authorisation and exercise a discretion by identifying both an appropriate chairperson and evidence leader and then personally sign their letters of appointment.”

A further blow came from the findings on the investigation that preceded the disciplinary proceedings.

The applicable financial misconduct regulations require the investigator to be appointed by council and require the investigator’s terms of reference to be the subject of a council resolution.

According to the evidence before Van der Walt, those requirements had not been met.

He found that the failure to comply with the regulations vitiated any further disciplinary proceedings.

“On the evidence therefore, it is apparent that the employer had failed to comply with Section 5 of the Disciplinary Regulations.

“There was no resolution by the municipal council that included a determination as to whether the alleged misconduct was of a serious or less serious nature.

“A determination on the seriousness of the misconduct is important, because, as stated by the employee, it demonstrates that the council has applied its mind and it establishes the jurisdiction for a formal disciplinary hearing,” Van der Walt wrote.

He said it was apparent from the minutes of the council meeting that the question of the seriousness of the misconduct was not considered.

“In the absence of a determination that the misconduct was serious, there is no basis to convene a disciplinary hearing.

“It follows that for those reasons also, my appointment, and also that of the evidence leader, had been irregular,” he wrote.

Van der Walt’s ruling followed the municipality’s failure to file its answering affidavit within the agreed timeframe.

After the municipality’s attorneys withdrew from the matter on August 28, Van der Walt notified the acting municipal manager that the jurisdictional application would proceed on September 1.

No representative of the municipality appeared when the matter was called, despite the chair waiting 45 minutes.

A postponement request from the mayor arrived later that afternoon, when it was too late to consider it.

Van der Walt ordered that the current proceedings be terminated.

However, the ruling does not prevent the municipality from starting the process again.

Van der Walt expressly stated that, despite the material noncompliance, the municipality could “go back to the drawing board” and act strictly in accordance with the applicable regulations.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond by the time of publication.

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