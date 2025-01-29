CCBSA special events team leader Brendon Prince said CCBSA is proud to support The Herald Cycle Tour as a long-standing partner because of the companies’ shared commitment to promoting active lifestyles, wellness, and community engagement.
The Herald
Powerade to fuel cyclists at The Herald Cycle Tour
Image: Richard Pearce
With the race days getting closer and closer, The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy 2025 is building up to be a fantastic sporting event for the Eastern Cape.
Mountain bike races take place at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday February 9 and the popular road races from Pollok Beach are gearing up to be a highly contested, family-friendly weekend on Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.
As the official hydration sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour, Coca-Cola Beverages SA (CCBSA) will again provide refreshment stations at the mountain bike and road races in the various categories cyclists will participate in over the upcoming race weekends.
CCBSA special events team leader Brendon Prince said CCBSA is proud to support The Herald Cycle Tour as a long-standing partner because of the companies’ shared commitment to promoting active lifestyles, wellness, and community engagement.
“Cycling embodies qualities such as endurance, determination, and perseverance, and CCBSA recognises the importance of hydration in achieving peak performance.
“Through this partnership, the company ensures that participants have access to Powerade, a high-quality hydration solution to fuel their ride and optimise their performance,” Prince said.
In addition to the hydration stations along the routes and drinks at the finish line, CCBSA will also provide refreshment options at the family picnic zones, tents, beer gardens, and lounges.
“CCBSA will play an integral role in the success of The Herald Cycle Tour by providing strategically placed hydration stations along the route.
“These stations ensure riders stay refreshed and maintain optimal performance with Powerade, a scientifically designed sports drink that replenishes electrolytes and supports endurance,” Prince said.
Powerade is specifically formulated to aid energy recovery, and support peak physical performance, making it an invaluable partner for cyclists striving to reach their full potential.
“Hydration is essential in every rider’s fitness journey as it directly influences performance, endurance, and recovery. Proper hydration ensures that the body maintains optimal temperature regulation, cardiovascular function, and muscle efficiency during physical exertion,” Prince said.
Don’t miss out on this exciting cycling event, with entries closing at midday on February 3. To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
The Herald
