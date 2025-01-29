Tough competition expected at NMB Runified City 50km
Race organisers expect stiff competition in the Nelson Mandela Bay Runified City 50km at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The race, previously known as the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km, is organised by EP Athletics in conjunction with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.