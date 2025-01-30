For the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as an Ultimate Quest participant.
Riding the waves of connectivity with Telkom
Image: Richard Pearce
In support of community and connection, Telkom announced its sponsorship of The Herald Cycle Tour 2025.
Excitement is building up for the most popular cycling festival in the Eastern Cape — The Herald Cycle Tour, with mountain bike races taking place at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday February 9, and the much-anticipated road races at Pollok Beach on Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.
The Herald Cycle Tour traditionally attracts about 3,000 participants and 8,000 spectators from across SA and is a family-friendly outdoor event that is a firm favourite on the sporting calendar in the region.
Building and connecting communities is a fundamental aspect of The Herald Cycle Tour's value proposition.
As SA's leading technology service provider, Telkom is well-positioned to foster these connections.
“At Telkom, we recognise the importance of health and wellness as essential pillars of vibrant communities. Through our sponsorship of the Herald Cycle Tour, we are committed to promoting active lifestyles and supporting initiatives that inspire individuals to prioritise their physical wellbeing,” Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said.
“This partnership also affirms our commitment to championing a better life for all through sports and technology.”
For the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as an Ultimate Quest participant.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme, which also offers the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash races.
The following Sunday’s road programme is headlined by the 106km Classic for various racing categories and complemented by the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash take place on the Saturday.
“By leveraging technology and meaningful activations, we aim to create memorable experiences, amplify brand visibility, and demonstrate how Telkom continues to enable possibilities where people, passion, and progress intersect.
“The Herald Cycle Tour is the perfect platform to showcase our dedication to these values while connecting with communities in a meaningful way,” Mthembu said.
The race village will offer an array of activities for the whole family — picnic zones, family tents, beer garden, kiddies play park, live entertainment and Standard Bank’s VIP lounges.
The Herald Cycle Tour has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including top-tier sponsors Telkom and Astron Energy.
Other event partners include the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Glenryck, Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Town Lodge Group, Zuurberg Mountain Village, Relay EMS, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Rack and Tow (Thule), Wayne Pheiffer Cycles, Coimbra, Talisman Hire & K&W Amusements, Goshawk and Omega Security.
The four charities supported by The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 are Uthando Cycle Youth Academy, Bayethe Multisport Academy, the Reach for a Dream Foundation and Smile Foundation.
Entries will close at midday on February 3. To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
