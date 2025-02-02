Sporting community mourns multitalented Buster Farrer’s death
All-rounder excelled at cricket, representing Border and SA, played international tennis at Wimbledon as well as hockey internationals
One of SA’s most talented all-round sportsmen, William Stephen “Buster” Farrer, died at the Lotus Live-in Care Centre in Beacon Bay, East London, on Friday, aged 88.
Farrer was born in King William’s Town (now Qonce) on December 8 1936 and soon acquired the nickname “Buster”...
