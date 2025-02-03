Frans and Buchner tops in NMB Runified City 50km
Bay runner says Saturday's win proves he is in good shape for Two Oceans
Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans joyfully bounced over the finish line without so much as a sweat, clocking a time of two hours, 48 minutes and 55 seconds to win his first Nelson Mandela Bay Runified City 50km title at Pollok Beach on Saturday.
The weekend ultra was Frans's first full race after being a pacer in previous races...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.