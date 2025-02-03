Magwaza targets SA title after winning East Cape junior-featherweight belt
It was brutal but sweet revenge for newly crowned Eastern Cape junior-featherweight champion Sanele Magwaza, who knocked out Mbulelo Gwabeni in the second round in Kariega at the weekend.
Magwaza’s left uppercut sent Gwabeni straight to the canvas, which led to the Tambo Village Hall in KwaLanga erupting with cheers and people shouting the champ’s name...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.