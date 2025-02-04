SA’s best to compete in National EC Fencing Open
The Tramways Building in Gqeberha will be abuzz with the country’s leading fencers clashing swords in the National Eastern Cape Fencing Open on Friday and Saturday.
The competition serves as the qualifying cut-off for the Junior World Championships and the Senior African Championships...
