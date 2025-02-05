“Relay EMS was pivotal in a life-saving incident during the 2020 race when a cyclist suffered cardiac arrest, highlighting the importance of our quick, skilled response.”
Relay EMS rides on with The Herald Cycle Tour 2025
Ensuring safety of all riders a priority
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
It’s all systems go for The Herald Cycle Tour fuelled by Astron Energy 2025, with the mountain bike races taking place this Sunday at the Addo Polo Club.
The road races will be held next Saturday and Sunday (February 15 and 16) at Pollok Beach.
With specialist teams working tirelessly behind the scenes to make this one of the most epic cycle tours in the country, the safety of the 3,000 participants in the various races, as well as spectator safety, will be a priority on both weekends.
Relay EMS will again provide top-tier emergency medical care for The Herald Cycle Tour participants, continuing its partnership with the event since 2020.
“As the official medical service partner, Relay EMS will ensure medical safety throughout the race events, offering a fully-equipped medical centre, ambulances, motorbikes, and response vehicles,” Relay EMS special medical services manager Julia Brits said.
“Relay EMS also focuses on pre-race planning to identify high-risk areas and ensure efficient response during the event.
“Relay EMS was pivotal in a life-saving incident during the 2020 race when a cyclist suffered cardiac arrest, highlighting the importance of our quick, skilled response.”
For the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as Ultimate Quest participants.
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme, which also offers the 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash races.
Next weekend’s road programme is headlined by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, complemented by the 55km Adventure for age groups and tandems.
The 2km Kiddies’ Ride and 500m Toddlers’ Dash take place on the Saturday.
Relay EMS will provide a fully equipped medical centre at the finish line for both weekends, as well as ambulances for the lead races and at strategic points along the routes.
Medical personnel will be stationed at the finish line, and a sweeper ambulance will ensure that no cyclists are left on the routes.
These resources will be co-ordinated from the Venue Operations Centre (Voc).
“The Voc is set up to allow us to live-track all our vehicles along the course, and our extensive digital private radio network will enable us to communicate directly with our crews.
“Any incidents along the route are communicated to the Voc; the Voc will then allocate the closest resource to the incident, ensuring we respond as quickly as possible,” Brits said.
Relay EMS will also have water points at both events.
“Ensuring the safety and care of all cyclists is our top priority; Relay EMS is prepared for any medical situation, and we are proud to serve this iconic cycling event again.”
Online entries for the races have closed, however, late entries will be available at the registration tent on Friday at Pollok Beach from 2-6pm (for the MTB races) and on February 14 and 15 at Pollok Beach from 2-6pm and 9-1pm respectively (for the road races).
To support your favourite riders and come share in the fun, find out more by visiting www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For further queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
