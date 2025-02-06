Darts event attracts top players from all over Africa
A total of 128 darts players from across Africa will make their way to Nelson Mandela Bay to participate in three continental events taking place simultaneously at Boardwalk International Convention Centre this weekend.
The African Continental Tour will kick-start the jam-packed weekend on Friday, a three-day event that will finish on Sunday...
