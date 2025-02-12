Wildschutt targets Mashele’s SA record in Run Your City Gqeberha 10km

Global long-distance running sensation SA-born Adriaan Wildschutt has set his sights on breaking Precious Mashele’s SA record when he tackles the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race in Humewood on April 13.
After a breakthrough year in 2024, Wildschutt, who holds four national track records, has announced his intention to pursue the SA 10km record at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha.
He is targeting to break the 27:35 SA mark set by Mashele at the inaugural race in 2023.
The American-based runner produced no fewer than six SA records last season, including 3,000m (7:32.99), 5,000m (12:56.67), 5,000m indoors (12:56.76) as well as a new national 10,000m mark of 26:50.64, which accompanied a memorable 10th place finish in the Olympic final at the Stade de France in August.
“I chose the race because I heard it’s a fast course and I remember the South African record being set there.
“I love competing, and sometimes that leads to records,” Wildschutt said.
“I appreciate and respect Precious’s record and would never undermine the quality it took to set that record.
“However, I am aiming to break the record in Gqeberha and hopefully make it a lasting one.”
As one of the most sought-after track and road running stars in the US, where he has been based for the past seven years, and a prominent contender on the lucrative European circuit, his decision to kick off his road running season on home soil speaks volumes.
“To be honest, the race in Gqeberha lines up best with my schedule.
“Training has been going very well in the last five weeks. We were able to continue to train at a high level.
“However, the next six weeks are going to be critical leading up to some track races and the 10km in Gqeberha.
“I am very excited about that, and I am hopeful everything will go as planned and I can perform at the best level I can.”
Performing at the highest level against world-class competitors on African soil is not the only reason the Ceres-born SA 5,000m champion chose Nelson Mandela Bay over other destinations.
Wildschutt ran several 10km road races in the Western Cape as a junior before moving to the US to study.
He said through his brother, Nadeel, who ran 28:07 at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in 2024, he had been following the series from across the Atlantic and was more than ready to grab the opportunity to take part when it came around.
The 26-year-old said his brother had nothing but praise for the series and entire organisation.
“I was stoked to hear about that, which is why I wanted to compete in it in an attempt to do well.
“I also want to try something different and go to a different city I have never been to before.
“Racing in South Africa is unique.
“The running culture is different. I love the food afterwards and the vibe that follows the race.
“I feel a whole lot of people know me better and I can share a great experience with all of them.”
Stillwater Sports managing director and founder of the Absa Run Your City Series, Michael Meyer, said he was excited to welcome Wildschutt.
“His exceptional performance at the Olympics in France last August had South Africans on the edge of their seats, a proud moment for the nation.
“Setting a new national 10,000m record of 26:50.64 and finishing 10th on the world stage showcased his incredible talent.
“Adriaan brings excitement and quality racing to the series.
“We firmly believe that not only is a new SA 10km record within reach but there’s a strong possibility it could be shattered convincingly,” Meyer said.
“We’re equally excited to see how the rest of the field responds to his record-breaking ambitions on race day.
“Spectators can expect top-tier competition and numerous standout performances.
“We look forward to witnessing the action unfold in Gqeberha as Adriaan pushes the boundaries of road running on home soil.”
The Herald
Wildschutt targets Mashele’s SA record in Run Your City Gqeberha 10km
US-based athlete loves the ‘unique’ running culture in his home country
Image: ADRIAAN WILDSCHUTT
Global long-distance running sensation SA-born Adriaan Wildschutt has set his sights on breaking Precious Mashele’s SA record when he tackles the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race in Humewood on April 13.
After a breakthrough year in 2024, Wildschutt, who holds four national track records, has announced his intention to pursue the SA 10km record at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha.
He is targeting to break the 27:35 SA mark set by Mashele at the inaugural race in 2023.
The American-based runner produced no fewer than six SA records last season, including 3,000m (7:32.99), 5,000m (12:56.67), 5,000m indoors (12:56.76) as well as a new national 10,000m mark of 26:50.64, which accompanied a memorable 10th place finish in the Olympic final at the Stade de France in August.
“I chose the race because I heard it’s a fast course and I remember the South African record being set there.
“I love competing, and sometimes that leads to records,” Wildschutt said.
“I appreciate and respect Precious’s record and would never undermine the quality it took to set that record.
“However, I am aiming to break the record in Gqeberha and hopefully make it a lasting one.”
As one of the most sought-after track and road running stars in the US, where he has been based for the past seven years, and a prominent contender on the lucrative European circuit, his decision to kick off his road running season on home soil speaks volumes.
“To be honest, the race in Gqeberha lines up best with my schedule.
“Training has been going very well in the last five weeks. We were able to continue to train at a high level.
“However, the next six weeks are going to be critical leading up to some track races and the 10km in Gqeberha.
“I am very excited about that, and I am hopeful everything will go as planned and I can perform at the best level I can.”
Performing at the highest level against world-class competitors on African soil is not the only reason the Ceres-born SA 5,000m champion chose Nelson Mandela Bay over other destinations.
Wildschutt ran several 10km road races in the Western Cape as a junior before moving to the US to study.
He said through his brother, Nadeel, who ran 28:07 at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in 2024, he had been following the series from across the Atlantic and was more than ready to grab the opportunity to take part when it came around.
The 26-year-old said his brother had nothing but praise for the series and entire organisation.
“I was stoked to hear about that, which is why I wanted to compete in it in an attempt to do well.
“I also want to try something different and go to a different city I have never been to before.
“Racing in South Africa is unique.
“The running culture is different. I love the food afterwards and the vibe that follows the race.
“I feel a whole lot of people know me better and I can share a great experience with all of them.”
Stillwater Sports managing director and founder of the Absa Run Your City Series, Michael Meyer, said he was excited to welcome Wildschutt.
“His exceptional performance at the Olympics in France last August had South Africans on the edge of their seats, a proud moment for the nation.
“Setting a new national 10,000m record of 26:50.64 and finishing 10th on the world stage showcased his incredible talent.
“Adriaan brings excitement and quality racing to the series.
“We firmly believe that not only is a new SA 10km record within reach but there’s a strong possibility it could be shattered convincingly,” Meyer said.
“We’re equally excited to see how the rest of the field responds to his record-breaking ambitions on race day.
“Spectators can expect top-tier competition and numerous standout performances.
“We look forward to witnessing the action unfold in Gqeberha as Adriaan pushes the boundaries of road running on home soil.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket