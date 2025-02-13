Dirt oval season gathers momentum at Victory Raceway

With most of the off-season niggles a thing of the past, the dirt oval season is set to shift a gear at the second round of their club championship at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening.
The circuit on Victoria Drive has been a hive of activity of late with not only continued track preparation but also the scraping of roads around the outside the circuit.
Classes that will be competing are 1600 Stock Saloons, Hot Rods, V8 American Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds and Heavy Metals and this will be the final chance for drivers to test their equipment before the first round of the regional championship that takes place at PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) next weekend.
The regional championship is made up of six rounds that alternate between Victory Raceway and PEOTR and attracts many drivers from the Border Stockcar Club as well as from the George and Oudtshoorn clubs.
Nadia Rautenbach, 16, returns to the action in the highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class and must be wondering when her luck will change as she has been on the brink of overall honours on many occasions, only to be robbed of victory at the last minute.
She will be up against the likes of former SA champion Marthinus Muller, who dominated the opening round in January, and the very quick Kenzo Barnard, who missed the opening round of the club championship due to an engine rebuild.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Rimon Landman is the early pacesetter and will be hoping to continue his good form but will have his work cut out keeping Kean Barnard and Bianca Nel behind him.
Barnard showed tremendous pace in the opening round only to retire the car before the finals after he unfortunately over-revved the engine, resulting in a bent valve.
The Hot Rod class is attracting many more drivers of late and has seen Reghardt Joubert, 16, leading the way, but he will certainly have his work cut out keeping the likes of Shaun and Gene Gough, East London’s Douglas Bailing and lady drivers Annuschké Landman and Bianca Grobler behind him.
Joubert will also be competing in the 1600 Stock Saloon class and continues to impress after finishing third in the SA Championship last season. He is now the guy to beat.
A much-improved Stephan La Cante has shown great race pace so far this season and will be a threat along with Pieta de Lange, who joins the action using his son Quade’s car.
Unfortunately, title contender Deon Kretzmann will miss the action this weekend while his car is being rebuilt after he hit the wall at the last race.
Deon Verster is enjoying his first season of dirt oval racing competing in the thunderous V8 American Saloon class and impresses every time he goes out on track as his lap times improve and will no doubt soon be mixing it up with the likes of early points leader Juan Roesstorff.
Gates to the circuit open at 1pm with racing scheduled to start at 6pm.
Upcoming events:
February 15: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway on Victoria Drive — round 2 of club championship.
February 22: Dirt Oval Racing, Regional Championship round 1 at PEOTR on Mission Road; Spinning at SSS Driving Academy in St Albans featuring Eddie Rasta.
February 23: AMSC Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway; All Clubs Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
February 28: VW Beetle Display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
March 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Round 1 of Regional Championship; MX National Round 1 at Weathered Track near Kaysers Beach.
The Herald
Dirt oval season gathers momentum at Victory Raceway
Action shifts up a gear in second round of club championship
Image: Peter Henning
The Herald
