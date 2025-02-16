Astron Energy Group managing director Mxolisi Makhatini said: “Partaking in an event like this, we see this as allowing us to cement our plan, to create awareness but also to show support for everybody here.
“It’s the second time we are involved, so we are looking beyond just today.
“I understand the HCT is celebrating its 40th anniversary next year and we would like to be with them, supporting this event.
“But going forward we see this as a flagship event that we, as Eyona Energy, would like to support going forward.
“We would like to see this as a success.”
Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said: “The HCT is an important event in the community of Gqeberha and for us, as Telkom, it’s more than a sponsorship.
“The partnership cements our values of commitment to connections. If you look around, family bonds are being strengthened through this.
“But also the cyclists themselves, when you look at the dedication and the commitment they have in training to finish the 55km and the 106km, it’s commendable.
“It talks to perseverance, it talks to resilience and, as a brand, those values are integral to who we are.”
The Herald
Geldenhuys, Preen reign supreme in Herald Cycle Tour again
High pace leads to a tight finish as riders tackle region’s premier road race
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
There were contrasting finishes as Cape Town cyclists Hanro Geldenhuys (Team RDX) and Hayley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) successfully defended The Herald Cycle Tour 106km Classic titles at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
In its 39th edition, the event, fuelled by Astron Energy and made possible by Telkom, also featured a 55km pursuit race.
There was such a tight finish in the men’s race, that all three podium finishers clocked the same time.
But Geldenhuys clinched the photo finish honours to reign supreme, sealing his second consecutive HCT title after crossing the finish line in two hours, 25 minutes and 41 seconds.
Brad Gouveris was adjudged second and Wynand Hofmeyr was third.
Image: .
In the women’s race, HCT specialist Preen, 26, secured her third title in a row and her fourth overall to win in comfortable fashion.
She sailed through the finish line in a time of 2.52:05. She was followed by Kelsey van Schoor in 2.54:46 and Zanri Rossouw in 2.54:48.
Geldenhuys had hoped for some wind on the day to make the race more difficult for the riders.
“The wind wasn’t blowing that bad,” Geldenhuys said.
“I would have liked a bit more, but the teams here from Johannesburg really made the pace high on the climbs, so the wind wasn’t needed for us.
“From the start when we got away we were hoping that it would be a reduced bunch, which makes it a little bit more calculated, and that is what we got in the end.
“I was a little bit boxed in when the sprint opened up and I thought, flip, there are my chances gone and Brad was off like a rocket.
“Luckily when I got out, I could start reeling him in slowly but surely.
“The Herald always puts up organised events and everything runs smoothly. It’s a pleasure to be here. I’ll definitely be coming back next year.”
Preen said she was happy with her time, improved from 2024’s 2.59:46.
“Today I didn’t want to run solo for the whole race so I got some ladies with me and we worked nicely, and then I was like I might as well go a bit harder.
“So probably from about 60km I decided to go solo from there to the end.
“The gap wasn’t as big as last year, but it was beautiful weather conditions and a beautiful day.
“I am very happy with my third win in a row and fourth HCT win.”
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said the event had grown even more popular.
“It’s more than just a race for cyclists. It has become more of a family event and that is nice,” De Kock said.
“Riders are coming with the children and their families, and every year the various sponsors are setting up and accommodating those children.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
“But I think what we have also seen this year, as we have seen in previous years but more so now, is the support of various foundations, the sponsorship for riders such as Uthando Youth Cycling Academy.
“You can see the investment in sponsoring those who are young and what it is doing, because last weekend, for instance, they had podium finishers, as well as last year.
“That shows the importance of really just giving everyone a chance, and we had Glenryck coming on board, who are the sponsors of their kits.
“So they looked nice and professional, and that is what the HCT is about.”
Astron Energy Group managing director Mxolisi Makhatini said: “Partaking in an event like this, we see this as allowing us to cement our plan, to create awareness but also to show support for everybody here.
“It’s the second time we are involved, so we are looking beyond just today.
“I understand the HCT is celebrating its 40th anniversary next year and we would like to be with them, supporting this event.
“But going forward we see this as a flagship event that we, as Eyona Energy, would like to support going forward.
“We would like to see this as a success.”
Telkom chief marketing officer Gugu Mthembu said: “The HCT is an important event in the community of Gqeberha and for us, as Telkom, it’s more than a sponsorship.
“The partnership cements our values of commitment to connections. If you look around, family bonds are being strengthened through this.
“But also the cyclists themselves, when you look at the dedication and the commitment they have in training to finish the 55km and the 106km, it’s commendable.
“It talks to perseverance, it talks to resilience and, as a brand, those values are integral to who we are.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Rugby