Classy Coetzee charges clear in SA Amateur at Humewood

He was nervous, but Juan Coetzee caught alight on the back nine at Humewood Golf Club on Sunday with seven birdies on his way to an opening eight-under-par 64 in the first round of the South African Amateur Championship.
The 15-year-old Gauteng North junior started the day with five consecutive pars, and then he birdied the short par-three sixth to get his round into red numbers. He birdied the par-five seventh too, and, after three more quiet birdies, he got onto the birdie express from the par-five 11th.
He birdied that hole and made four more in a row before dropping his only shot of the day on the par-four 16th, but he made up for that with another brace of birdies on the par-five 17th and the closing par-four 18th.
For a boy from the parkland course at Irene Country Club, the links at Humewood could easily have been intimidating, but the wind played ball in the morning and Coetzee made hay.
“I was quite tense at the start, but once I got that birdie on six, the ball started rolling for me and the floodgates opened, you could say,” said the GolfRSA National Squad member. “Everything just went my way on the back nine and I just rode the wave of things going well.
“On 16, I managed to three-putt from about 10 feet, which wasn’t too good. But, besides that, my putting was quite good, and my ball-striking was good. That’s what allowed me to make all those birdies.
“I’m really glad to get such a good start because it will allow me to be much more relaxed when I go out for the second round, knowing that a lot of the work has been done to get me into the match play stages.”
Coetzee was one stroke clear of home course favourite JP van der Watt, whose familiarity with Humewood showed in his bogey-free seven-under-par 65. Like Coetzee, Van der Watt made just two birdies on the front nine — on the same sixth and seventh holes — but he had started his round on the 10th and also turned on the magic with five birdies on the outward nine.
“The wind was blowing a bit, but it was southwest, which meant all the par-fives played with the wind,” he said. “I’m happy with the round. It’s good to get a good one under the belt early on when it’s a two-round sprint for places on the match play, but, tomorrow, we go again. I’m off early, and the wind is forecast to be up, so it will be good to get the round done early.”
Van der Watt shared second with France’s Louka Morin, who made three birdies on the front nine, and six on the back nine. He started that homeward stretch with a bogey on the 10th — which used to be a par-five a long time ago — but he didn’t drop another shot for the rest of his round.
In fourth place on his own was the South African Golf Development Board’s Othimna Matiwana, who had eight birdies and two bogeys in his six-under-par 66.
Sukhman Singh of India rounded out the top five on five-under 67 alongside South Africans Vian Jansen van Vuuren, Ruben van der Berg and Logan Leisher.
SA’s number one amateur, Astin Wade Arthur, opened with a two-under-par 70, which included two double-bogeys — on the par-four second and the par-three 14th — was in a share of 12th.
After Monday’s final round of stroke play, the leading 64 will qualify to play in the match play stages.
Those will comprise 18-hole knockout matches from Tuesday, with the second and third rounds on Wednesday, the quarterfinals and semifinals on Thursday, and the final over 36 holes on Friday.
The winner of the 36-hole stroke play section will win the Proudfoot Trophy and a silver medal, while the winner of the match play will win the South African Amateur Championship Trophy and a gold medal.
The scores were:
64 - Juan Coetzee
65 - Louka Morin FRA; JP van der Watt
66 - Othimna Matiwana
67 - Vian Jansen van Vuuren; Ruben van der Berg; Logan Leisher; Sukhman Singh IND
68 - Minjun Heo KOR
69 - Dian Kruger; Lourens Maritz
70 - Morris Schiefner GER; Christiaan Heyman; Jordan Wessels; Rakshit Dahiya IND; Tawana Mangoma; Jamie Mann SCO; Sean Paxton; Astin Arthur; Vuyisani Makama; Devon Valentine; Luke Truter; Ivan Verster; Ethan Govender; Liam Ross
71 - Cameron Mukherjee SCO; Keegan Shutt ZIM; Naldo Claassen; Tristan Leonard; Nathan Schuldt; Emilio Meijer NED; Benjamin Weber
72 - Fabrizio de Abreu; Dujuan Snyman; Harry Watkins WAL; Ben Willis ENG; Michael Holden; Timothy Daniels
73 - Arin Ahuja IND; Nicholas Schrieder; Charl Barnard; Nelis de Bruin; Johndre Ludick; Luke Moore; Kyle Kistensamy; Lorenzo Sakota ITA
74 - Damian Osner; Booye Walters; Michael Dalton; Gerard Hartman; Janco Kruger; Ernest Luswazi; Mitch Phigeland; Pieter Coetzee; Oliver Scriven ENG; Thobelan Blessing; Lumkile Mantshiyo; Michael Bezuidenhout; Tylor James Phillips
75 - Kartik Singh IND; Pieter Zietsman; Josh de Aguiar; Keegan du Plessis; Keagan Crosbie; Ruben Jansen van Rensburg
76 - Adrian Andrade SEY; Gilbert Chalwe ZAM; Hannes Conradie; Gregor Tait SCO; Chris Strydom; Jack McDonald SCO; Matthew Mortimer; Daniel Copeman; Kyle van der Bergh; Amicus de Beer; Jandre van Niekerk; Werner Potgieter
77 - Janko van der Merwe; Shaun Viljoen; Andreas Yiallouris; Matteo Rakotofiringa MAD; Tiago Swart; Jeandre Hattingh; Arron Louw; James Truter; Boston Franks AUS; Craig Jacobs
78 - Jean du Toit; Saul Moss; Jeré Brits
79 - Bradley de Beer; Matthew Leonard; Joshua Edwards; Harry Llewellyn; Josh Daniels; Michael Wallace ZIM; Clinton Duncan; Johan Botha; Joshua Wiese
80 - Grant Stofberg; Peter Watt; Zane Griesel; Tobias de Flamingh; Willem Lotriet; Christopher Gelderblom
81 - Nicholas Thompson; Sebastian Greenan; Grant Labuschagne; JC Mienie; Struan Currie
83 - Alec Stander; Dylan Melville
84 - Thomo Mokgatle BOT; Josh Hirsch; Jason Nesbitt
85 - Keegan Daws; Siebert Wiid
87 - Maurits Sasse GER
90 - Declan Riddle CAN
92 - Kyle Roberts — GolfRSA
Classy Coetzee charges clear in SA Amateur at Humewood
Image: GolfRSA
