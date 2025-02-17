Drivers vie for overall honours at Victory Raceway

Round two of the Victory Raceway Club Championship in Gqeberha took place in perfect weather conditions and though the number of entries was down, the on-track action was red-hot.
Marthinus Muller, the early championship leader in the 1660 class for modified saloons was back to his best, stamping his authority on the class with a dominant performance, winning all three heats as well as the final.
The battle for second place saw an intense tussle between Nadia Rautenbach, Chanell van Tonder and rising East London youngster Jordan van der Merwe.
It was only Van der Merwe’s second race in the highly competitive 1660 class, where he impressed with a mature, calculated performance against some stiff opposition and will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with in the future.
Annuschke Landman, competing in the Hot Rod class, put in a consistent driving display to not only win the final but also the Driver of the Day award, while Stephan la Cante clinched his first overall win in the 1600 Stock Saloon class, getting the better of early championship leader Reghardt Joubert.
In the 2.1 Modified class, Malcolm Els was the class act of the evening, securing the overall win, while Juan Roesstorff continued his dominance in the V8 American Saloon class and Danie de Vos entertained the appreciative crowd with his swashbuckling sideways driving style to win the Heavy Metal class.
The action shifts to PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes this coming Saturday for the opening round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between the two clubs.
The class results were:
1600 Saloons: 1 Stephan la Cante (EC163), 2 Raymond Sisson (E164), 3 Reghardt Joubert (SA3)
Heavy Metals: 1 Danie de Vos (SA2), 2 Leon Smith (C24)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els (E85), 2 Rimon Landman (E154), 3 Kean Barnard (E15)
Hot Rods: 1 Annuschke Landman (E153), 2 Reghardt Joubert (EC133), 3 Douglas Bailing (B277)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2nd Deon Verster (E93)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (E46), 2 Nadia Rautenbach (E61), 3 Jordan van der Merwe (B236)
Driver of the day: Annuschke Landman
The Herald
Drivers vie for overall honours at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
The Herald
