Lake Farm Centre gears up for 30th charity run

Lake Farm Centre will this year celebrate the 30th edition of its popular annual fundraiser, the Lake Farm Centre Charity Run, on Saturday, March 8.
Entrants can choose from the popular 5km walk/run, 10km or the 25km Rolf Kordes Endurance Challenge.
Both the 10km and 25km events are EP Athletics Participation League events.
The Lake Farm Centre Charity Run is the centre’s flagship fundraiser which has continued over many years thanks to the long-term support of Investec, Pam Golding Properties, Kingfisher FM and Bukani Print.
Lake Farm Centre’s roots date back to 1959 when concerned parents of intellectually disabled children envisioned a loving home where their unique individuals could thrive throughout life with purpose and joy.
Lake Farm Centre is a special village fostering growth, independence and belonging for the valued members of their supportive community.
Both residents and staff are carefully selected to ensure a close-knit, nurturing environment.
Lake Farm Centre invites all to join them in celebrating their 65-year legacy of providing a loving home for intellectually challenged adults to thrive and lead fulfilling lives as envisioned many years ago.
The goal of the annual Charity Run is to raise much-needed funds and create awareness for the Lake Farm Centre.
This year Lake Farm Centre has once again dedicated the 25km Endurance Challenge to honour Ralph Kordes, a local former world-class athlete who is now coping with dementia.
Kordes, an esteemed duathlon athlete, Ironman, Comrades and Two Oceans athlete, used this Lake Farm 25km route for most of his training runs.
Kordes, now 84, together with many of the great athletes of his generation, is no longer able to compete and it was decided to honour them with the 25km Lake Farm Charity Run.
The 30th edition will continue the tradition of a wonderful country outing for family and friends, and everyone is invited to enjoy Lake Farm Centre’s famous Coffee Shop’s scones and cream, pancakes, boerewors rolls, and to visit their charity shop and bookstore.
The 2025 Lake Farm Centre Charity Run will take place at the centre in Lakeside Road and caters for the entire family.
Events start on Saturday from 6am with the 25km training run, followed by the 10km run at 7am, and the 5km fun walk/run at 7.15am.
All finishers in the races will be given a special medal handmade by the residents.
Enter online at www.webtickets.co.za or manual entries may be handed in at Brian Bands in Cape Road, Sportsmans Warehouse in Moffet Retail Park and UD Sports in Kariega (cash only for manual entry payments).
The closing date for online and manual pre-entries is on Wednesday, March 5, by 4pm.
Collection of race numbers (pre-entries and late entries) will be available on Friday, March 7, between 4 and 6pm from the EPA office at the Westbourne Oval, and from 5am at Lake Farm Centre on race day.
For more information, contact Irene van Eeden at 083-299-1775 or visit www.lakefarm.org.za
