Recognised as one of the heavy-weight cycling events of South Africa, The Herald Cycle Tour is rated by many as one of the top classics on the sporting calendar, amongst other well-renowned events in the country.

 

The 2-weekend event strives to offer riders a longstanding tradition of memorable cycling experiences fit for the whole family: for the avid rider, the social adventurer, for the fitness enthusiast and for the competitive elites.

 

The 39th edition took place in Nelson Mandela Bay (in Addo and in Summerstrand, Gqeberha) in February 2025 hosting nearly 3,000 riders and 8,000 spectators across the mountain bike and road race events.

“It’s more than just a race for cyclists. It has become more of a family event and that is nice. Riders are coming with the children and their families, and every year the various sponsors are setting up and accommodating those children.”

- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald editor

True grit, great racing, a photo finish — Herald ...

It was nearly the end of the road for Johan “Badie” Badenhorst before he had even started the 39th edition of The ...

By Guy Rogers
Geldenhuys, Preen reign supreme in Herald Cycle ...

There were contrasting finishes as Cape Town cyclists Hanro Geldenhuys (Team RDX) and Hayley Preen (Team Honeycomb ...

By VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
De Groot, Marais take Herald Cycle Tour honours ...

Johanneburg’s Robyn De Groot successfully defended her 80km title while Stuart Marais clinched the men's crown in the ...

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Relay EMS rides on with The Herald Cycle Tour 2025

It’s all systems go for The Herald Cycle Tour fuelled by Astron Energy 2025, with the mountain bike races taking place ...

By Herald Reporter
Riding the waves of connectivity with Telkom

In support of community and connection, Telkom announced its sponsorship of The Herald Cycle Tour 2025.

By Herald Reporter
Powerade to fuel cyclists at The Herald Cycle Tour

With the race days getting closer and closer, The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy 2025 is building up to be ...

By Herald Reporter
Make a ‘mini vacation’ of The Herald Cycle Tour 2025

The weekend of February 14-16 is not only Valentine’s weekend, but also the dates for the road races of The Herald ...

By Herald Reporter
Ten days left to enter The Herald Cycle Tour

Get ready for an unforgettable cycling experience!

ECM have fantastic Ford line-up for The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by ...

The Eastern Cape Motor Group (ECM) will once again provide valuable operational support as the official vehicle sponsor ...

By Herald Reporter
Glenryck provides much-needed protein kick for The Herald Cycle Tour 2025

Riders of The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy 2025 will be getting a healthy protein boost from Glenryck, ...

By Herald Reporter
Win a TREK Top Fuel 5 bike with Standard Bank and The Herald Cycle Tour

Standard Bank is excited to connect with cyclists while gearing up for the action at the upcoming 2025 edition of The ...

By Herald Reporter
Astron fuelling next edition of Herald Cycle Tour

Having The Herald Cycle Tour fuelled by Astron Energy is an incredible chance to engage with the various communities ...

Amir Chetty
Sports reporter
The Herald Cycle Tour supports cycling ...

The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 will spread the love by supporting four beneficiary organisations when the highly ...

By Herald Reporter
All systems go as The Herald Cycle Tour entries ...

Gqeberha is once again gearing up for a festival of cycling as entries for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour ...

By Amir Chetty

The Herald Cycle Tour founders from left to right, Tony Lutz, Rob Rudman and Peter Dickason on an earlier occasion
THEN: The Herald Cycle Tour founders from left to right, Tony Lutz, Rob Rudman and Peter Dickason on an earlier occasion
The Herald Cycle Tour founders from left to right, Tony Lutz, Rob Rudman and Peter Dickason at the race on February 16 2025
NOW: The Herald Cycle Tour founders from left to right, Tony Lutz, Rob Rudman and Peter Dickason at the race on February 16 2025
Image: KELLY MILBORROW

