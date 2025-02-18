“It’s more than just a race for cyclists. It has become more of a family event and that is nice. Riders are coming with the children and their families, and every year the various sponsors are setting up and accommodating those children.”
- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald editor
The Herald Cycle Tour 2025: All the action
Recognised as one of the heavy-weight cycling events of South Africa, The Herald Cycle Tour is rated by many as one of the top classics on the sporting calendar, amongst other well-renowned events in the country.
The 2-weekend event strives to offer riders a longstanding tradition of memorable cycling experiences fit for the whole family: for the avid rider, the social adventurer, for the fitness enthusiast and for the competitive elites.
The 39th edition took place in Nelson Mandela Bay (in Addo and in Summerstrand, Gqeberha) in February 2025 hosting nearly 3,000 riders and 8,000 spectators across the mountain bike and road race events.
