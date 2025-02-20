Adrenaline-fuelled weekend awaits motorsport enthusiasts

Motorsport lovers are in for a feast of motorsport action this weekend with a wide variety of events taking place.
Kicking off the action at noon on Saturday is the much anticipated Spinning event at the SSS Advance Driving Academy on St Albans Road, on the Gqeberha outskirts.
The well-known godfather of spinning, Eddie Rasta, will be the celebrated drawcard as he showcases his skills against a host of local talent.
The action then moves to PE Oval Track Raceway on Mission Road for the opening round of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship that alternates between PEOTR and Victory and sees the top drivers from both clubs as well as drivers from East London competing in six different regional classes.
Adding to the action is a development class as well as the popular Classic Six class. Gates to PEOTR open at 1pm with racing scheduled to start at 6pm.
On Sunday, Algoa Motorsport Club based at Aldo Scribante Raceway near Wells Estate have an open day catering for motorcycles, racing cars, road cars and rally cars.
It is an opportunity to bring out the racing driver in you in a well-controlled environment where you can compete in a gymkhana event to start the day followed by 15-minute track sessions per class.
Algoa Rally Club in conjunction with Dirt Africa Race and Rally School bring an exciting new addition to the open day with a complete gravel stage laid out around the outside the racetrack where one can get a taste of what it is like to be behind the steering wheel or strapped into the navigator's seat.
Entrance to the event is free for spectators and R400 for car or bike entry should you wish to go onto the track. Gates open at 8am with the last timed track session at 4pm.
Also taking place on Sunday is the EP Veteran Car Club’s annual All Clubs Day where members from all local car clubs get the opportunity to showcase their vehicles.
Gates open to the club in Conyngham Road at 9am and entrance is R20 for adults and R10 for children under 18.
Upcoming events:
February 22: Dirt Oval Racing, Regional Championship round 1 at PEOTR on Mission Road; Spinning at SSS Driving Academy in St. Albans featuring Eddie Rasta
February 23: AMSC Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway; All Clubs Day at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
February 28: VW Beetle Display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
March 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Round 1 of Regional Championship; MX National Round 1 at Weathered Track near Kaysers Beach
March 8: Enduro Club Championship round 1 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway round 3 of Club Championship; Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club — round 2 of Regional/Club Championship
March 22: Algoa Rally Club round 1 at the Despatch Rally; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, round 3 of Club Championship.
The Herald
