Charl Barnard produced the best performance of his career to play his way into the Investec South African Open when he defeated Cameron Mukherjee of Great Britain 5/3 in an enthralling 36-hole match play final in the South African Amateur Championship at Humewood Golf Club.
It was a shaky start for the South African on a windy and rainy day in Gqeberha. He lost the first hole on the morning round to a player who had shown his credentials as a front-runner, but Barnard hit back to win the next four holes, after which he was never headed throughout the match.
“I told myself not to let it get to me after I lost that first hole,” said Barnard, who got it to four up after eight holes. Mukherjee fought back after he birdied the ninth. He brought it back to just one down after an eagle on 11, and a birdie on 13.
It was Barnard’s turn for an eagle, on the 15th, and another on 17 saw him stretch out to the four-up lead he held at the break. “Those helped me get momentum on the first 18, and it was good to take a solid lead into the afternoon.”
Mukherjee hit straight back at the start of the second 18, with a pair of birdies on the first two holes bringing him back to just two down. That was as close as it got for the remainder of the match, however, as the GolfRSA National Squad member picked up wins on the par-five 11th to go three up, on the 14th to go four up, and he closed it out with a birdie on the par-five 15th.
“I tried to not focus too much on what he was doing,” said Barnard of his opponent, “and just tried to play the course as well as I could. I got on a good stretch there in the middle of the first round, which helped.
“In terms of the weather, the first 18 was quite nice. There was a little bit of rain, but there was no wind, and then as soon as we got on the first hole in the afternoon, it started pouring and I was cold and very wet. I was just trying to keep going, and I’m happy I did.
Braveheart Barnard captures SA Amateur at Humewood
Image: GolfRSA
“I had a three-putt on hole five in the second round, and he hung in there very well for a while. I managed to hole out on the ninth, which was where it changed for me. After the turn and that hole-out, that’s when I started feeling confident. I felt especially so after making that birdie on 11. My caddie and I said to each other that we’ve got this if we just keep playing solid.”
For Mukherjee, there were no regrets. “I just never stopped trying. I didn’t have a great front nine in the morning, but I hit a few balls on the range in between the rounds and found something and I was able to try to get back in the afternoon.
“With match play, you never give up because you never know. I think this morning I was just a bit too tense and nervous as well. But after the front nine, I just went back to what I’ve worked hard to understand about how I play. To be fair to Charl, he played some solid golf when he needed to, and he is a great champion.”
The 16-year-old, with dad Robin on the bag, thoroughly enjoyed his first trip out to SA, and competing in the SA Stroke Play at Mossel Bay Golf Club and the SA Amateur.
“These two weeks have been great fun and good learning experiences,” he said. “I played great golf, and the events run by GolfRSA have been awesome. Everyone has been friendly, and I have had some good matches this week. My two favourite things about the trip were the braais and Humewood. I love this course here. It’s just a good, true links.”
Barnard, who came back from an attempt at playing some golf at a US college because he just felt he could get more and better work done on his game at home, was able to point to this victory as vindication of his decision.
“This is big for me,” he said. “Standing here with this trophy in arms is what every South African amateur dreams of. Coming back from college, people were always going to doubt me and wonder why I came back. I’m really happy to get this win, and it validates my decision perfectly.”
Gaining a start in the Investec South African Open Championship at Duban Country Club next week was the cherry on top of a very special week for the 20-year-old Centurion golfer. — GolfRSA
