Coetzer goes deep in SA Women’s Stroke Play at The Hill

“The momentum shifted on the eighth hole when I started getting my birdies. It got slow again on the back nine, but I started making birdies again in the last few holes, hitting them close and making putts. On the last hole, I had an eagle putt, but I struggled to line up my ball because it just kept rolling down the slope. The slopes are very severe here at Port Elizabeth.”
Also in contention inside the top five after the first round were Bobbi Brown, who won the GolfRSA International Amateur, and Casey Twidale. Brown had a two-under-par 70, and Twidale carded a one-under 71.
In the competition for the Abe Bailey Trophy, for players with handicap indexes from 6.6 to 15.3, Kenyan Navya Nagda led the way with her 11-over-par 83 in her debut in the GolfRSA flagship event. The 16-year-old old led by two from Christan Booysen and Mogomotsi Sebata.
“It’s my first time in the national environment from going to school in George for the golf,” Nagda said. “I like it. I learnt to just take it easy and try to be on the fairways. Just try to play a par game, and try to keep the bogeys to a minimum.”
She was also grateful to have made some new friends already, one of whom was Sebata, competing in her fourth SA Women’s Amateur. “I like to get to meet new people and also to test your goals,” said the South African. “The course is not as long as some as we play, and I found it playable. The highlight of my round was the eagle on 18.”
At the top of the leaderboard, the players are going to have to navigate their way around a front nine that seems more testing than the back. Said Coetzer: “In the second round, I’m just going to try to make as many pars as I can, and then the back nine is scoreable.”
For Louw, it’s about whether that challenges her mentally.
“I think my mind is good for the next two rounds. I’ve been working with a sports psychologist, and I think that’s also been helping.”
Scores
Championship
66 — Lisa Coetzer
68 — Kesha Louw
69 — Isabella Ferreira
70 — Bobbi Brown
71 — Casey Twidale
72 — Kaitlyn van de Vyver; Charlotte Millard; Jaime Meth
73 — Shannon Butler; Zané Fourie; Gia Raad; Olivia Wood; Lourenda Steyn
74 — Sandra Winter; Kamaya Moodliar
75 — Alieke van Zyl; Lara van Niekerk
76 — Phenyo Sebata; Monique Fourie; Jasmine Furstenburg; Olivia Tait; Lee-ann van der Merwe; Alexis Toriani
77 — Megan Marais; Maryam Mwakitawa KEN; Louise Krawiec FRA
78 — Zayaan Hendricks; Kaylee Webster; Tess Samuels ENG; Holly Erler
79 — Ame van der Merwe; Maegan Webster; Amy Stanton; Lucia Mhlabane; Tze Ning Chang; Jaden Visagie
80 — Isabella Obray; Valentina Sakota; Erin Brinkman; Yixuan Mu
81 — Cendra Carroll; Zané Kleynhans; Alessia Goussard
82 — Bea Breedt; Odette Booysen; Keisha Wiltshire UGA; Kyla van der Merwe
83 — Staceylee van Gent; Ellandri van Heerden; Lonique Jansen van Vuuren
84 — Lea van der Merwe; Zoey Rhoda
85 — Isabella Han; Danielle Chong; Shivania Kalimuthu
86 — Danielle Meiring
87 — Natasha Murray; Paola Sakota
89 — Simoné Kleyn; Bev Button; Ashley Huysamen
90 — Maru Chokwe BOT
92 — Caitlen van Heerden
94 — Lisakhanya Payiya
Abe Bailey Trophy (B Division)
83 — Navya Nagda KEN
85 — Christan Booysen; Mogomotsi Sebata
86 — Gemma Huxham; Ana Albaitero
88 — Chantaylee Visser; Ana-Maria Firer
89 — Rochante Coenraad
92 — Aminah Hendricks — GolfRSA
