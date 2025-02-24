Night of fast-paced drama at PE Oval Track Raceway

The opening round of the DO4SA Dirt Oval Regional Championship held at PE Oval Track Raceway in perfect weather conditions on Saturday night was a bruising, fast-paced affair with some standout performances.
Sixteen-year-old Kiaan Aylward had the large crowd on their feet in the Hot Rod class where he took on the legendary Piet Scheepers, applying relentless pressure throughout the three heats leading up to the final, where he then put in a very mature performance to dethrone the normally unbeatable Scheepers.
The highly competitive 1660 class was marred by reckless driving behaviour from some drivers, leading to unnecessary incidents and accidents that saw just four cars out of the original 15 starters cross the finish line in the final, where Jason Drake emerged as the winner.
Dawid “Baba” Grundlingh was lucky to walk away from a massive accident in heat three of the Hot Rod class where he and another competitor clipped each away at high speed down the back straight that slammed Grundlingh’s car into the wall before it cartwheeled multiple times, destroying the car.
Testament to the stringent safety measures that are in place, the roll cage was completely intact, allowing Grundlingh to walk away, get the all-clear from the medical team and continue racing his other car in the 2.1 Modified class.
Danie de Vos put in yet another classy driving display to win the Heavy Metal class, while Malcolm Els cruised to overall honours in the 2.1 Modifed class.
Pieta de Lange was made to work hard to claim the win in the 1600 stock saloon class, while Juan Roesstorff continued his dominant start to the season in the V8 American Saloon class, winning three out of three heats, the final and the Driver of the Day award.
The support class results are as follows:
Development 1st Justin Fourie (C326), second Ciska Bernardo (C723), 3rd Renaldo Jonck (C721)
Classic 6’s 1st Dean Upman (C771), second Andries Olwagen (C67), 3rd Jonathan van Vuuren (C721)
The DO4SA regional class results are as follows:
1600 Saloons 1st Pieta de Lange (EC185), second Deon Kretzmann (C515), 3rd Keith McGregor (C544)
Heavy Metals 1st Danie de Vos (SA2), second Joshua Sletcher (C100), 3rd Philip Victor (C720)
2.1 Modifieds
1st Malcolm Els (E85), second Rimon Landman (E154), 3rd Kean Barnard (E15)
Hot Rods
1st Kiaan Aylward (E28), second Piet Scheepers (C23), 3rd Reghardt Joubert (C133)
V8 American Saloons
1st Juan Roesstorff (SA3), second Wayne Holland (C21), Rohan van Vuuren (E60)
1660 Modified Saloons
1st Jason Drake (SA3), second Melindre Marais (E92), 3rd Charné Schuin (C226)
Driver of the Day — Juan Roesstorff
The Herald
