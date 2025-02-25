“Starting off, I was a bit nervous,” she said. “I started par-birdie, and that gave me a bit of positivity. But my putter was a bit cold throughout the rest of the first nine. I had a few missed greens and had two bogeys.
Coetzer keeps pole in SA Amateur Stroke Play at PE Golf Club
Image: GolfRSA
Lisa Coetzer carded the second-lowest round of the day when her two-under-par 70 took her to a three-stroke lead after the second round of the South African Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Monday.
Once again, the front nine proved challenging, but Coetzer got her scoring done early after she started her round on the 10th: she birdied the opening hole and two more on 14 and 17 ahead of the turn.
She birdied the first, but bogeys on three and four put paid to her hopes of a strong finish and she just made sure she limited the damage.
In the end, she was three shots clear of second-placed Kesha Louw, who had a one-under-par 71 in the second round and will start the final round on five-under-par for the tournament. Olivia Wood, Lourenda Steyn and Casey Twidale shared third on one-under par through 36 holes, after rounds of 70, 70 and 72 respectively.
“I was excited and proud of myself that I turned three-under,” said Coetzer, who led by two after an opening round of 66.
“I just wanted to go level-par and keep the lead, and those three birdies on the front nine extended the lead. On our back nine, the wind picked up quite a bit. I read it as a three-club wind, and it was tough. I was hitting a five-iron from about 150 metres. I managed to hang on, though. I come from a links course (Ebotse), so I know how to play in the wind.
“After the two bogeys, I just wanted to get par for the rest of the round ... just limit the damage, and if the birdies came, then so be it. I had quite a few lip-outs. I had three lip-outs on our first nine, where I walked off with pars. But I know that if I stay patient, the birdies will drop. And if it wasn’t today, then it will be tomorrow.”
GolfRSA’s number one, Louw, kept things on track on her front nine after starting on the 10th, making two birdies and two bogeys ahead of the turn.
“Starting off, I was a bit nervous,” she said. “I started par-birdie, and that gave me a bit of positivity. But my putter was a bit cold throughout the rest of the first nine. I had a few missed greens and had two bogeys.
“On the back nine, I managed to catch up and got birdies on holes one and two. On the eighth, I hit the trees, and it came straight down. I went for the green and just flew it. I knew my distance well and the lie was good. I used my seven-wood and that’s one of my favourite clubs in the bag. I hit a great chip and then just lipped my putt out. That was frustrating.”
She walked off with a good bogey there. “I managed to get par on the last hole,” she said, after a round which sets her up for a charge for the lead in the third round.
Wood dropped three shots in her second round, and her two-under-par 70 matched Coetzer’s score for the day, which means she made a bunch of birdies — five to be precise. A closing round without so many dropped shots could give her a chance at the top spot.
Steyn made three birdies and dropped just one stroke on her way to matching that second-lowest round of the day.
Behind Steyn, Bobbi Brown and Isabella Ferreira were in a share of sixth on level-par. Brown had a two-under 70, and Ferreira had the low round of the day with her three-under-par 69.
In the contest for the Abe Bailey Trophy for players with handicap indexes from 6.6 to 15.3, 25-year-old Mogomotsi Sebata, a second-year Unisa student studying for a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and Statistics, got all her counting right in the second round with a 10-over-par 82.
That took her to 23-over-par for the tournament, which gave her a one-stroke lead over Christan Booysen, who had a second round of 83.
In a share of third on 26-over-par were Chantaylee Visser, who had an 82 in the second round, and Mexico’s Ana Catarina Weber Albaitero, who signed for an 84.
Scores
Championship
136 — Lisa Coetzer 66 70
139 — Kesha Louw 68 71
143 — Olivia Wood 73 70; Lourenda Steyn 73 70; Casey Twidale 71 72
144 — Bobbi Brown 70 74; Isabella Ferreira 69 75
145 — Kaitlyn van de Vyver 72 73
147 — Gia Raad 73 74; Charlotte Millard 72 75
149 — Olivia Tait 76 73; Alieke van Zyl 75 74; Shannon Butler 73 76
151 — Jasmine Furstenburg 76 75; Kamaya Moodliar 74 77; Jaime Meth 72 79
152 — Louise Krawiec 77 75 FRA; Lee-Ann van der Merwe 76 76
153 — Maegan Webster 79 74; Kaylee Webster 78 75; Zané Fourie 73 80
154 — Megan Marais 77 77; Phenyo Sebata 76 78
155 — Zané Kleynhans 81 74; Valentina Sakota ITA 80 75; Sandra Winter 74 81
157 — Lucia Mhlabane 79 78; Tess Samuels ENG 78 79; Zayaan Hendricks 78 79; Maryam Mwakitawa KEN 77 80
158 — Bea Breedt 82 76; Yixuan Mu CHI 80 78; Monique Fourie 76 82; Lara van Niekerk 75 83
159 — Ame van der Merwe 79 80; Holly Erler 78 81; Alexis Toriani 76 83
160 — Lonique Jansen van Vuuren 83 77; Isabella Obray 80 80
161 — Cendra Carroll 81 80; Amy Stanton 79 82
162 — Lea van der Merwe 84 78; Odette Booysen 82 80; Erin Brinkman 80 82; Jaden Visagie 79 83
163 — Zoey Rhoda 84 79; Keisha Wiltshire UGA 82 81; Tze Ning Chang TPE 79 84
164 — Shivania Kalimuthu 85 79; Danielle Chong 85 79; Ellandri van Heerden 83 81; Kyla van der Merwe 82 82
166 — Ashley Huysamen 89 77
168 — Paola Sakota 87 81
170 — Maru Chokwe BOT 90 80; Staceylee van Gent 83 87
171 — Isabella Han 85 86
172 — Natasha Murray 87 85; Danielle Meiring 86 86
174 — Simoné Kleyn 89 85
176 — Bev Button 89 87
179 — Lisakhanya Payiya 94 85
183 — Caitlen van Heerden 92 91
WD — Alessia Goussard 81 WD
Abe Bailey Trophy (B-Division)
167 — Mogomotsi Sebata 85 82
168 — Christan Booysen 85 83
170 — Chantaylee Visser 88 82; Ana Catarina Albaitero MEX 86 84
171 — Gemma Huxham 86 85
172 Navya Nagda KEN 83 89
175 — Rochante Coenraad 89 86
178 — Ana-Maria Firer 88 90
184 — Aminah Hendricks 92 92 — GolfRSA
