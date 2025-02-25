Louw, Sebata champs in SA Women’s Stroke Play at PE Golf Club

Gemma Huxham finished third with her closing 87 leaving her just one stroke behind the Mexican.
In 2022, Sebata’s little sister Phenyo won the B-Division of the Nomads SA Girls Championship, but now Mogomotsi says she has the bragging rights in the family. “I’ve played this event four times before, but to be very honest, I just played for the experience. This year I came with the intention to win,” said the second-year B.Sc. Applied Mathematics and Statistics student. “From the first hole, that was all I could think about. It feels amazing to have pulled it through.”
With the stroke play out of the way, Louw and the other players in the top 64 now fight it out for the South African Amateur Championship over three days of match play.
Louw will face South African Golf Development Board graduate and coach Lucia Mhlabane from Mpumalanga in the first round in the Championship Division, while Sebata takes on Odette Booysen from Western Province in the Flight Division.
“Match play is a different story,” says Louw. “Now I can attack more and go for every pin and know that it will be fine if I make a mistake, whereas the stroke play was more conservative.”
Scores
Championship
210 — Kesha Louw 68 71 71 (won at first play-off hole); Lisa Coetzer 66 70 74
215 — Lourenda Steyn 73 70 72
216 — Casey Twidale 71 72 73
219 — Charlotte Millard 72 75 72
220 — Bobbi Brown 70 74 76
223 — Kaylee Webster 78 75 70; Olivia Tait 76 73 74; Kaitlyn van de Vyver 72 73 78; Isabella Ferreira 69 75 79
224 — Olivia Wood 73 70 81
225 — Kamaya Moodliar 74 77 74; Gia Raad 73 74 78
226 — Maegan Webster 79 74 73
227 — Phenyo Sebata 76 78 73; Jaime Meth 72 79 76; Shannon Butler 73 76 78
228 — Zané Kleynhans 81 74 73
229 — Lee-Ann van der Merwe 76 76 77
230 — Jasmine Furstenburg 76 75 79
231 — Megan Marais 77 77 77
232 — Zayaan Hendricks 78 79 75; Sandra Winter 74 81 77; Zané Fourie 73 80 79; Louise Krawiec FRA 77 75 80; Alieke van Zyl 75 74 83
233 — Valentina Sakota ITA 80 75 78
234 — Bea Breedt 82 76 76; Yixuan Mu TPE 80 78 76
236 — Holly Erler 78 81 77
237 — Alexis Toriani 76 83 78; Lucia Mhlabane 79 78 80
238 — Isabella Obray 80 80 78; Ame van der Merwe 79 80 79; Tess Samuels 78 79 81
239 — Jaden Visagie 79 83 77
240 — Tze Ning Chang CHI 79 84 77; Erin Brinkman 80 82 78; Amy Stanton 79 82 79; Maryam Mwakitawa 77 80 83
241 — Odette Booysen 82 80 79; Cendra Carroll 81 80 80
243 — Lea van der Merwe 84 78 81
245 — Lonique Jansen van Vuuren 83 77 85
246 — Lara van Niekerk 75 83 88; Monique Fourie 76 82 88
248 — Paola Sakota ITA 87 81 80; Zoey Rhoda 84 79 85
249 — Keisha Wiltshire UGA 82 81 86
250 — Shivania Kalimuthu 85 79 86
251 — Staceylee van Gent 83 87 81; Danielle Chong 85 79 87
252 — Isabella Han 85 86 81; Maru Chokwe BOT 90 80 82; Kyla van der Merwe 82 82 88
253 — Ashley Huysamen 89 77 87; Ellandri van Heerden 83 81 89
256 — Simoné Kleyn 89 85 82; Danielle Meiring 86 86 84
260 — Natasha Murray 87 85 88
261 — Bev Button 89 87 85
276 — Caitlen van Heerden 92 91 93
WD — Lisakhanya Payiya 94 85 WD
WD — Alessia Goussard 81 WD
Abe Bailey Trophy (B-Division)
253 — Mogomotsi Sebata 85 82 86
257 — Ana Catarina Weber Albaitero MEX 86 84 87
258 — Gemma Huxham 86 85 87
259 — Navya Nagda KEN 83 89 87
262 — Chantaylee Visser 88 82 92; Christan Booysen 85 83 94
267 — Rochante Coenraad 89 86 92
270 — Ana-Maria Firer 88 90 92
277 — Aminah Hendricks 92 92 93 — GolfRSA
