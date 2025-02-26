85 players to fly Eastern Cape flag high at Blackball South African Championships
A total of 85 blackball players will fly the Eastern Cape flag high at the annual Blackball South African Championships taking place from March, 7-23 at the Suncoast Casino, Durban.
This prestigious tournament is divided into two exciting tiers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.