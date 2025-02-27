It’s a Marais affair at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club and Regional Championship takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, where the scene is set for a rather unusual scenario.
For Johannes, Winston and Jeandre’ Marais it will be a dream come true as they become the first family in the Algoa Motorsport Club to have three generations racing against each other in a race at the same time.
They follow in the footsteps of Lionel, Mike and Daniel Rowe who competed as team mates in the PE 3-Hour Endurance Race in 2009.
The Marais trio will be competing in the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge that caters for historic and classic cars from a bygone era, where Grandpa Johannes will be behind the wheel of a Ford Anglia, his son Winston a classic VW Beetle and grandson Jeandre’ an immaculate V6 Ford Capri.
Jeandre’ will be using the race to set up the recently acquired Capri for father Winston “Pikkie” to campaign in the future as he focuses his sights on the 2025 Algoa Rally Club Championship after a busy 2024 season where he competed nationally in Astron Energy PoloCup, API GTI Challenge Series, Regional Modified Saloons at Scribante, the Algoa Rally Club Championship as well as DD2 Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club.
The rally season gets under way on March 22 at the EMI Despatch Rally that starts and finishes at Frans Conradie Primary School with dirt stages in close vicinity to the town.
Rising talent Joshua Moore will be using the event at Scribante this weekend to hone his ever-improving skills after his first season in the VW Rookie Cup he’ll be joining the ranks of the EP Modified Saloon class as well as partnering with Daniel Bright in the 45 Minute Endurance series where Bright has excelled in the last few seasons.
Moore will be looking forward to his second season in the VW Rookie Cup where he will compete against another seven karting stars who have joined the class that has been brought in to fast-track youngsters from karting into mainstream saloon car racing.
Young Emma Oberholzer will be swapping two wheels for four this weekend when she has her first outing in her new Volvo S40 and will be competing in the EP Region Saloons while her father Ian will want to continue his domination of the Retro Classic Class in his powerful Volvo 850 station wagon.
Qualifying starts at 8am with racing set to get under way at 10.15am with the last race of the day being a 45-minute endurance race scheduled to start at 4.15pm.
Tickets are available at the gate at a cost of R70 with free entry to children under 12 years of age.
Upcoming events:
February 28: VW Beetle Display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
March 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Round 1 of Regional Championship; MX National Round 1 at Weathered Track near Kaysers Beach
March 8: Enduro Club Championship round 1 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway round 3 of Club Championship; Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club — round 2 of Regional/Club Championship
March 22: Algoa Rally Club round 1 at the Despatch Rally; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, round 3 of Club Championship
March 29: EC Off-Road Club, round 1 at Johnny’s Pit-Stop in Despatch.
The Herald
It’s a Marais affair at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: Winston Marais
The opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club and Regional Championship takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, where the scene is set for a rather unusual scenario.
For Johannes, Winston and Jeandre’ Marais it will be a dream come true as they become the first family in the Algoa Motorsport Club to have three generations racing against each other in a race at the same time.
They follow in the footsteps of Lionel, Mike and Daniel Rowe who competed as team mates in the PE 3-Hour Endurance Race in 2009.
The Marais trio will be competing in the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge that caters for historic and classic cars from a bygone era, where Grandpa Johannes will be behind the wheel of a Ford Anglia, his son Winston a classic VW Beetle and grandson Jeandre’ an immaculate V6 Ford Capri.
Jeandre’ will be using the race to set up the recently acquired Capri for father Winston “Pikkie” to campaign in the future as he focuses his sights on the 2025 Algoa Rally Club Championship after a busy 2024 season where he competed nationally in Astron Energy PoloCup, API GTI Challenge Series, Regional Modified Saloons at Scribante, the Algoa Rally Club Championship as well as DD2 Karting Championship at Algoa Kart Club.
The rally season gets under way on March 22 at the EMI Despatch Rally that starts and finishes at Frans Conradie Primary School with dirt stages in close vicinity to the town.
Rising talent Joshua Moore will be using the event at Scribante this weekend to hone his ever-improving skills after his first season in the VW Rookie Cup he’ll be joining the ranks of the EP Modified Saloon class as well as partnering with Daniel Bright in the 45 Minute Endurance series where Bright has excelled in the last few seasons.
Moore will be looking forward to his second season in the VW Rookie Cup where he will compete against another seven karting stars who have joined the class that has been brought in to fast-track youngsters from karting into mainstream saloon car racing.
Young Emma Oberholzer will be swapping two wheels for four this weekend when she has her first outing in her new Volvo S40 and will be competing in the EP Region Saloons while her father Ian will want to continue his domination of the Retro Classic Class in his powerful Volvo 850 station wagon.
Qualifying starts at 8am with racing set to get under way at 10.15am with the last race of the day being a 45-minute endurance race scheduled to start at 4.15pm.
Tickets are available at the gate at a cost of R70 with free entry to children under 12 years of age.
Upcoming events:
February 28: VW Beetle Display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
March 1: Algoa Motorsport Club Round 1 of Regional Championship; MX National Round 1 at Weathered Track near Kaysers Beach
March 8: Enduro Club Championship round 1 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway round 3 of Club Championship; Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club — round 2 of Regional/Club Championship
March 22: Algoa Rally Club round 1 at the Despatch Rally; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, round 3 of Club Championship
March 29: EC Off-Road Club, round 1 at Johnny’s Pit-Stop in Despatch.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Cricket