EL in running to host Cafu world title defence

East London has emerged as one of the venues to host SA’s lone WBO champion Phumelela Cafu's title defence in May.
Cafu’s manager Colin Nathan revealed that plans were at an advanced stage for the Duncan Village boxer to fight in front of his fans and family, with Cape Town and Johannesburg other possible venues.
Cafu caused an international boxing upset when he dethroned Japanese Kosei Tanaka for the WBO junior bantamweight belt in October 2024.
The bout was nominated as one of the upsets of the year, losing out to Frenchman Bruno Surace’s knockout of Jaime Munguia for the award.
Daily Dispatch reported Cafu was earmarked to defend against Nicaraguan legend Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez and the fight nearly materialised before negotiations broke down.
Nathan said Cafu’s team decided to take another route when the Gonzalez bout nosedived.
“I got off the phone with Akihiko Honda (Cafu’s Japanese promoter) and for whatever reason the Gonzalez fight has not come together,” he said.
“We are moving ahead with Cafu making his world title defence in SA.
“We are looking at three provinces, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.”
East London has never hosted a WBO world title fight while Cape Town last hosted one in 1991, when Nika Khumalo lost the welterweight title challenge to Manning Gollaway when the Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body was still trying to gain international recognition.
Carnival City in Johannesburg was the venue when Mdantsane’s Masibulele “Hawk” Makepula beat the late Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala for the flyweight belt in 2000.
Nathan said he was in discussions with the sports ministry to come on board for what could become the biggest fight for the country.
SA last hosted a bout for a major world title when Sivenathi Nontshinga defended his then IBF junior-flyweight title against Filipino Regie Suganob at the East London International Convention Centre in July 2023.
Cafu’s homecoming fight will be staged by Boxing 5 in association with Honda’s Teiken Promotions, which signed Cafu into a lucrative contract after beating Tanaka.
Nathan said he was in contact with WBO regarding an opponent and would announce the challenger in due course.
“WBO is very strict when it comes to boxers fighting for its title so I can tell you the opponent will be someone credible,” he said.
Cafu said he was delighted to defend his title at home, though he was hoping to fight Gonzalez.
“It feels good that I will be fighting at home because my fans have been praying for this opportunity,” he said.
“My goal is to be undisputed world champion and if the Gonzalez fight happens in the future then great.”
Boxing 5 boss Larry Wainstein said the promotion would present a world-class event to capture global boxing attention.
“Obviously we were preparing to go to Nicaragua for the Gonzalez bout only to learn that we will be doing Cafu’s title defence ourselves,” he said.
“I cannot express my delight enough with these developments. It is an unbelievable opportunity.”
Cafu, 26, is unbeaten in 11 bouts and is one of the champions in boxing’s strongest weight class with others being WBC champion Jesse Rodriguez and WBA king Fernando Martinez of Argentina, while the IBF belt is vacant.
EL in running to host Cafu world title defence
Duncan Village boxer’s manager in discussions to get sports ministry on board
