The Herald
No surprises in Kempston Ladies Nite Race
Image: ALAN EASON
The Kempston Ladies Nite Race over 10km provided another event where the top women could put each other to the test in decent running conditions.
Caryn Lategan of Easy Equities Born2Run is always in the top three at least and has won many races from five to 50km, as well as being Border’s best in the Comrades Marathon on two occasions.
In the absence of two runners who always push her, she still managed to break 40 minutes, getting close to going under 39 on an always tough course, as any race is, when run through East London’s suburbia.
The three club mates went out in a group and broke away early on.
Lategan, as expected, took the lead and remained in charge, eventually winning in 39:05 and taking the 40+ category at the same time.
Cindy Nel and Andrea Ranger, who have both won races this year, chased hard, with Nel getting away and finishing second in 39:50, and Ranger third and the second home in the 40+ category in 40:47.
The fourth runner home was Caroline Toich of Old Selbornians who had a good run at the Buffs Marathon and would have surprised many finishing in 42:26, 30 seconds ahead of the first 35+ runner, Angelique Norton of Oxford Striders, while the third 40+ runner was clubmate Nicole Thysse in 44:49.
Moving up the age groups, Jennifer Taylor and Susanne Goosen of the host club were the first two 50+ runners, with Carol Tinhoff of Old Selbornians third, in times of 46:38, 51:54 and 53:09 respectively.
Old Selbornian Sharon Bosch won the 60+ in 55:44 from a promising and chasing Annette Meyer out of Gonubie Harriers in 56:03, while Wendy Schroeder was third in 58:56.
The 70+ race was again competitive with Julie Kretshmer of Easy Equities Born2Run taking the first position in 73:42 from Helene Nel of EL Pacers second in 76:41 and Gaye Naude third in 86:21.
The 577th runner finished in 2:00:43.
The Herald
