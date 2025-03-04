Sport

Slabbert leads way at Aldo Scribante Raceway

By Brendan Kelly - 04 March 2025
Deon Slabbert in his VW Polo leads Ian Oberholzer in a Volvo 850 and Ian Riddle in his VW Super Polo
POWERFUL POLO: Deon Slabbert in his VW Polo leads Ian Oberholzer in a Volvo 850 and Ian Riddle in his VW Super Polo
Image: TAYLOR RANDALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Deon Slabbert made a welcome return to regional saloon car racing at the opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club championship held at Aldo Scribante on Saturday and went straight back to his winning ways.

In what is considered to be the fastest VW Polo in the country, he set the bar early in the day, outqualifying the speedy Ian Riddle by 1.4 seconds, with Ian Oberholzer a further 0.3 seconds behind.

Oberholzer, in his immaculately prepared turbocharged Volvo 850 Estate, has joined the ranks of the modified saloons in 2025, moving from the Retro Classic class that he has dominated in the past, and with an ever-improving young Elan Buchman in the mix in his VW Golf 7, the scene is set for an exciting season.

Slabbert went on to win all three heats to claim overall victory.

East London’s Wayne Botha, in his Ford Escort, enjoyed a great outing coming home in first place in the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge that caters for historic and classic cars, with Alwyn Kretzmann winning the Retro Classic class in his Suzuki Hayabusa powered Lotus 7.

On two wheels, Ronnie Doyle riding a Kawasaki 650 Twin, turned back the clock to finish in first place overall ahead of the young upcoming brat pack, while Craig Benn was victorious in the CBR 150 class. 

The results were:

EP Regional Saloons

Overall: 1 Deon Slabbert, 2 Ian Oberholzer, 3 Ian Riddle

Per class

Class A: 1 Deon Slabbert

Class B: 1 Ian Riddle

Class C: 1 Elan Buchman

Class D: 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Greg Forward, 3 Juan van Rooyen

Class E: 1 Kiesha Potgieter, 2 Peter Schultz

Class X: 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Josh Moore, 3 Alistair Mew

Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge

Overall: 1 Wayne Botha, 2 Rane Berry, 3 Jeandre Marais

Per class

Retro Classic: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Blake Hurly

Class B: 1 Wayne Botha

Class C: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Jeandre Marais

Class D: 1 Pat Fourie, 2 Ronald Scott,

Class E: 1 Barry Spriggs, 2 Anton Ehlers, 3 Angelique Griffin

Class F: 1 Johan Marais

Class X: 1 Winston Marais, 2 Shane Fantham

CBR 150 Motorcycles

Overall: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, 3 Emma Diener

Clubmans: 1 Kirsty Oberholzer, 2 Emma Diener, 3 Kiara Potgieter

Juniors: 1 Craig Benn

Open Motorcycles

Overall: 1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Craig Benn, 3 Ethan Diener

Per class

600cc: 1 Alan Beaton, 2 Ruan van Zyl

600SSD: 1 Ethan Diener

300cc: 1 Craig Benn

Powersport: 1 Ronnie Doyle

45 Minute Enduro

Overall: 1 Elan Buchman, 2 Josh Moore/Daniel Bright, 3 Sarah Benn

Index of Performance: 1 Josh Moore/Daniel Bright, 2 Sarah Benn, 3 Riaan van Vuuren

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Aston Martin Vantage
Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes

Most Read