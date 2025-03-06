KwaNobule boxer aims to fly Bay flag high in Serbia
Hobongwana set to take part in first international tournament
KwaNobule female boxer Asihlobanise “Piano” Hobongwana will fly the Nelson Mandela Bay flag high when she represents SA at the Wiba Women’s World Boxing Championships in Serbia starting this weekend.
The opening bouts start on Saturday, with the finals on March 16...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.