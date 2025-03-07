Another busy weekend awaits motorsport lovers

Motorsport enthusiasts are in for yet another busy Saturday with a variety of events taking place in the metro.
Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club along Victoria Drive has the second round of their club championship where a variety of classes will be in action from entry level 4-stroke machines to the highly competitive DD2 gearbox karts.
The 4-stroke karts will have a mix of sprint races followed by endurance races with compulsory pit-stops and driver changes adding to the excitement.
The action gets under way from 8am and there is no entry fee for spectators.
Happening at the same time right next door to Algoa Kart Club is the first round of the Rover Motorcycle Club Enduro Championship, where riders will enjoy the sandy loops around the outskirts of Rover and the action gets going at 8.30am.
Moving back along Victoria Drive towards Walmer in the evening, fans can enjoy the third round of the Victory Raceway Dirt Oval Championship catering for Hot Rods, V8 American Saloons, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Litre Modified Saloons, and Heavy Metal Saloons.
The thrill-a-minute racing action starts at 6pm and entry to the event is R70 for adults and R30 for children under 12.
Moving to the opposite side of the city, Dirt Africa will be hosting another round of their Rally Sprint 4 All series around the outskirts of the PE Oval Track Raceway grounds in the Greenbushes area, where enthusiasts will have an opportunity to find out what rallying and navigating is all about.
They can bring their road car and compete in a well-controlled rally environment.
Registration opens at 8.30am with the first stage set to start at 10.30am and spectator entrance is free.
Upcoming events:
March 8: Enduro Club Championship round 1 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway round 3 of Club Championship; Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club, round 2 of Regional/Club Championship; Dirt Africa Rally Sprint 4 All at PEOTR on Mission Road, Greenbushes.
March 15: Motocross Funday at Rover Motorcycle Club on Victoria Drive.
March 22: Algoa Rally Club round 1 at the Despatch Rally; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, round 3 of Club Championship.
March 29: EC Off-Road Club, round 1 at Johnny’s Pit-Stop in Despatch.
April 4: SA Endurance Series, round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The Herald
Another busy weekend awaits motorsport lovers
Image: Ashley Gardiner
Motorsport enthusiasts are in for yet another busy Saturday with a variety of events taking place in the metro.
Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club along Victoria Drive has the second round of their club championship where a variety of classes will be in action from entry level 4-stroke machines to the highly competitive DD2 gearbox karts.
The 4-stroke karts will have a mix of sprint races followed by endurance races with compulsory pit-stops and driver changes adding to the excitement.
The action gets under way from 8am and there is no entry fee for spectators.
Happening at the same time right next door to Algoa Kart Club is the first round of the Rover Motorcycle Club Enduro Championship, where riders will enjoy the sandy loops around the outskirts of Rover and the action gets going at 8.30am.
Moving back along Victoria Drive towards Walmer in the evening, fans can enjoy the third round of the Victory Raceway Dirt Oval Championship catering for Hot Rods, V8 American Saloons, 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Litre Modified Saloons, and Heavy Metal Saloons.
The thrill-a-minute racing action starts at 6pm and entry to the event is R70 for adults and R30 for children under 12.
Moving to the opposite side of the city, Dirt Africa will be hosting another round of their Rally Sprint 4 All series around the outskirts of the PE Oval Track Raceway grounds in the Greenbushes area, where enthusiasts will have an opportunity to find out what rallying and navigating is all about.
They can bring their road car and compete in a well-controlled rally environment.
Registration opens at 8.30am with the first stage set to start at 10.30am and spectator entrance is free.
Upcoming events:
March 8: Enduro Club Championship round 1 at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway round 3 of Club Championship; Karting at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club, round 2 of Regional/Club Championship; Dirt Africa Rally Sprint 4 All at PEOTR on Mission Road, Greenbushes.
March 15: Motocross Funday at Rover Motorcycle Club on Victoria Drive.
March 22: Algoa Rally Club round 1 at the Despatch Rally; Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, round 3 of Club Championship.
March 29: EC Off-Road Club, round 1 at Johnny’s Pit-Stop in Despatch.
April 4: SA Endurance Series, round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Cricket
Cricket
Soccer