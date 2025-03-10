Top-class racing action at Victory Raceway

The large crowd that gathered at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening to watch the third round of Victory’s Club Championship were treated to racing out of the top drawer.
The standout class of the event was once again the highly competitive 1660 modified saloons where the action was fast and sometimes furious as a couple of cars were eliminated heading to the final.
Kenzo Barnard put in a brilliant come-from-behind challenge to take the win in the final after near disaster in heat one where he nearly rolled after making contact with another car that left him with a punctured tyre and having to retire from the heat.
He came back strong in the remaining two heats to start on the second row of the starting grid in the final, with Nadia Rautenbach and Chanell van Tonder on the front row.
Sixteen-year-old Nadia Rautenbach got away well and led the race with an impressive display of defensive driving, with Barnard trying to pass at every opportunity given.
At the start of the last lap of the race Barnard managed to pull alongside Rautenbach and they went side by side around the track before Barnard edged ahead to take the win as they got onto the main straight with the checkered flag in sight.
Rautenbach was voted as the driver of the day after her impressive performance under huge pressure.
The defending heavy metal champion, Pierre van der Berg, made a welcome return to racing action and he and Danie de Vos (SA2) put in a spectacular driving display with door-to-door racing action that had the crowd cheering all the way.
Unfortunately, De Vos damaged a side-shaft after making contact with the wall that allowed heavy metal debutant David Victor (E88) to sneak through and take second place in his immaculately prepared new BMW.
Kean Barnard finally got the monkey off his back with the reliability issues that have plagued him recently and put in a strong performance to take the overall win in the 2.1 modified class, while Kiaan Aylward, Juan Roestorff and Reghardt Joubert continued to dominate their respective classes stretching their leads in the championships.
Class results:
Development: 1st Azriel Aroonslam (C724), 2nd Linda Olwagen (C767).
1660 Modified Saloons: 1st Kenzo Barnard (E57), 2nd Nadia Rautenbach (E61), 3rd Chanell van Tonder (E173).
Heavy Metals: 1st Pierre van der Berg (SA1), 2nd David Victor (E88), 3rd Jonathan van Vuuren (C721).
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Kean Barnard (E15), 2nd Rimon Landman (E154), 3rd Leon Smith (C24).
Hot Rods: 1st Kiaan Aylward (E28), 2nd Annuschke Landman (E153), 3rd Gene Gough (E155).
V8 American Saloons: 1st Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2nd Deon Verster (E93), Rohan van Vuuren (E60).
1600 Stock Saloons: 1st Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 2nd Stephan La Cante (E163), 3rd Raymond Sisson (E64).
Driver of the day: Nadia Rautenbach.
The Herald
Top-class racing action at Victory Raceway
Image: PETER HENNING
The large crowd that gathered at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening to watch the third round of Victory’s Club Championship were treated to racing out of the top drawer.
The standout class of the event was once again the highly competitive 1660 modified saloons where the action was fast and sometimes furious as a couple of cars were eliminated heading to the final.
Kenzo Barnard put in a brilliant come-from-behind challenge to take the win in the final after near disaster in heat one where he nearly rolled after making contact with another car that left him with a punctured tyre and having to retire from the heat.
He came back strong in the remaining two heats to start on the second row of the starting grid in the final, with Nadia Rautenbach and Chanell van Tonder on the front row.
Sixteen-year-old Nadia Rautenbach got away well and led the race with an impressive display of defensive driving, with Barnard trying to pass at every opportunity given.
At the start of the last lap of the race Barnard managed to pull alongside Rautenbach and they went side by side around the track before Barnard edged ahead to take the win as they got onto the main straight with the checkered flag in sight.
Rautenbach was voted as the driver of the day after her impressive performance under huge pressure.
The defending heavy metal champion, Pierre van der Berg, made a welcome return to racing action and he and Danie de Vos (SA2) put in a spectacular driving display with door-to-door racing action that had the crowd cheering all the way.
Unfortunately, De Vos damaged a side-shaft after making contact with the wall that allowed heavy metal debutant David Victor (E88) to sneak through and take second place in his immaculately prepared new BMW.
Kean Barnard finally got the monkey off his back with the reliability issues that have plagued him recently and put in a strong performance to take the overall win in the 2.1 modified class, while Kiaan Aylward, Juan Roestorff and Reghardt Joubert continued to dominate their respective classes stretching their leads in the championships.
Class results:
Development: 1st Azriel Aroonslam (C724), 2nd Linda Olwagen (C767).
1660 Modified Saloons: 1st Kenzo Barnard (E57), 2nd Nadia Rautenbach (E61), 3rd Chanell van Tonder (E173).
Heavy Metals: 1st Pierre van der Berg (SA1), 2nd David Victor (E88), 3rd Jonathan van Vuuren (C721).
2.1 Modifieds: 1st Kean Barnard (E15), 2nd Rimon Landman (E154), 3rd Leon Smith (C24).
Hot Rods: 1st Kiaan Aylward (E28), 2nd Annuschke Landman (E153), 3rd Gene Gough (E155).
V8 American Saloons: 1st Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2nd Deon Verster (E93), Rohan van Vuuren (E60).
1600 Stock Saloons: 1st Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 2nd Stephan La Cante (E163), 3rd Raymond Sisson (E64).
Driver of the day: Nadia Rautenbach.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer