The second round of the Algoa Kart and Motorcycle Club’s Championship took place at the Celso Scribante Kart Circuit along Marine Drive on Saturday.
Pieter van Heerden, racing in the DD2 gearbox-kart class, was in dominant form, winning all four of the heats to take the overall win.
Jeandré Marais launched an early attack along with Marco Scribante, but unfortunately for Marais his tyres had been “over-cooked “during round one of the championship and his challenge faded as the day progressed.
The Junior & Ladies class was a highlight of the day with Chené Marais claiming her first race win ever in the opening heat under immense pressure from Kayla Scheepers, who pushed her all the way to the finish line, with both drivers setting new personal best lap times around the circuit.
For heats two, three and four, Scheepers turned the tables on Marais, storming home to victory to take the overall class win.
For national star Aashay Nagura it was an opportunity to use the event to hone his skills, racing his OKJ Rok against the field of DD2 Gearbox karts where he kept the appreciative crowd entertained with his late-breaking overtaking skills.
The team from Auto Perfection continued their great start to the season in the MSR4-Stroke karts claiming both of the sprint race wins as well as the 1-Hour Endurance race that ended the day.
Overall results:
DD2: 1st Pieter van Heerden, 2nd Marco Scribante, 3rd Wyatt Jonas.
Senior Max: 1st Luke Swanepoel.
Junior & Ladies 4-Stroke Class: 1st Kayla Scheepers, 2nd Chene’ Marais, 3rd Blake Smith.
OKJ: 1st Aashay Nagura.
MSR4 Stroke Sprint Races: 1st Auto Perfection, 2nd BS Racing, 3rd Heinrich Snyman, 4th The Village Bicycle, 5th Zenith Racing.
1 Hour Endurance Race: 1st Auto Perfection, 2nd S4 Integration, 3rd Solar Vault, 4th BS Racing, 5th Zenith Racing.
Algoa Kart Club stars revel in round two action
