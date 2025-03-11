Bell ticks boxes in ring return with stoppage win

SA junior-lightweight champion Nozipho “TripleB” Bell’s title may not have been at stake but she ticked all the boxes in her ring return after an almost three-year absence.
The Gqeberha boxer scored an eight-round stoppage victory over Abongile Lubambo in a catchweight bout which formed part of the International Women’s Day show organised by Universal Boxing Promotions (UBP) at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton at the weekend.
Bell had not seen action since halting Mashadu Ramakwelo in two rounds in December 2022 when she was under a different trainer.
Since relocating to East London to join budding mentor Lonki Witbooi, she had struggled to get activity, which eventually ended when she agreed to take a rust-shaking bout against Lubambo with her belt not at stake.
Witbooi said he proposed a non-title bout in a catchweight division to gauge his charge’s readiness for a potential title defence against the winner of the Bukiwe Nonina and Bernice Ferreira fight scheduled for Galleria Events Venue in Johannesburg on Saturday.
“We wanted to get some rounds to help shake off the rust and I am glad the fight went as far as the eighth round before she forced a stoppage,” he said.
“I was pleasantly surprised with how she quickly adjusted during the fight to end fears of ring rustiness.”
Lubambo, based in Duncan Village under veteran trainer Mapetla Mzamo, was no walk in the park as she employed an aggressive style to force Bell to fight in the trenches.
“We knew Lubambo would be aggressive and rough but our strategy to work the body and drop short uppercuts at close quarters worked like a charm.”
Witbooi is hoping his charge does not get subjected to another lengthy enforced layoff with the potential clash against provincial rival Nonina on the horizon.
The fight would be the biggest for the SA women’s title, and while it would ideally be scheduled in the province, Gauteng might be the venue.
Witbooi said he did not care where the bout was held as long as it did not take too long.
He is confident Bell will not struggle to make the junior-lightweight division despite fighting in the catchweight division at the weekend.
Gqeberha’s Owethu Rula escaped with a split decision victory against Engcobo-born Capetonian Zizo Skoti to retain her provincial junior-flyweight belt.
The fight was nip and tuck, with Rula getting the edge in two of the three judges’ scorecards to boost her chances of getting another crack at the SA title held by Nozwelethu Mathontsi who beat her in December 2023.
Other results: Mbuyiseli Ndukwana TKO4 Luthando Mkwini (light); Bandile Daniels TKO4 Lubabalo Bokuva (jnr light); Anele Hashe W4 Siyamkela Gqubule (mini-fly); Louis Junior Phillip D4 Siyabonga Mkhetshane (fly); Likhona Mazele TKO2 Asemahle Dwane (jnr feather); Aphiwe Baxa D4 Rabby Matete (super-middle).
