Sport

Organisers expect fast times at ninth Kariega Human Race

Competitive event to be run from Despatch High School on Saturday

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 11 March 2025

Organisers expect fast times at the ninth edition of the Kariega Human Race at the Danie Gerber Sports Field, Despatch High School, on Saturday.

The  Despatch event consists of a 21.1km, 10km, and 5km fun run...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
2025 Budget I Parliament's Finance Cluster media briefing

Most Read