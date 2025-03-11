Record entry for Lake Farm Charity Run

Lake Farm Centre celebrated the 30th edition of its annual charity run in style on Saturday with record entries and showers of blessings.
More than 1,200 runners chose to support the popular charity runs, which are proudly sponsored by Team Rolf Kordes, Bukani Print, Pam Golding Properties, Investec and Kingfisher FM.
“We are thrilled with the response this year, and wants to thank all the runners, suppliers and sponsors who made this fundraiser possible,” Lake Farm Centre general manager Amelia Laubscher said.
“Lake Farm Centre continued the 25km Endurance Challenge, which was launched last year to honour Rolf Kordes, local former world class athlete who used this Lake Farm 25km route for most of his training runs but is now coping with dementia.
“This 25km training run together with the competitive 10km run and popular 5km walk/run ensured that this charity event catered for everyone,” Laubscher said.
Lithebe Menzeleleli, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, won the 25km in an excellent time of 1.23.03, followed by Andile Motwana, of Nedbank running club, in 1.24.16.
Sinawo Poti, of Ikhamva athletics club, finished in third position in 1.25.18.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, defended her title in the 25km race for the second consecutive year in 1.56.28.
Theresa Buchner, of 32Gi athletics club, finished second in 1.59.16, with Davera Magson, of Nedbank running club, in third position in a time of 2.06.44.
Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, won the 10km run on Saturday, in a time of 0.34.51, followed by Mxoleleni Tabata, of Chillie EP, in second position, in 0.34.53, with Ntsika Ntamo, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, finishing third in 0.36.27.
Ntombesintu Mfunzi of Nedbank Running Club, finished first in the 10km in a time of 0.44.32.
Qaqamba Matundu, of Vukani MSC, was in second position in 48.08, followed by teammate, Sibongile Mgqeba in third position in a time of 51.51.
Asonge Mtham was the first male to finish the 5km and Salome Louw was the first female runner to finish the 5km.
This year, the Lake Farm Centre celebrates 65 years of providing a loving home and workplace for intellectually challenged residents from the Eastern Cape. — Lake Farm Centre Adult Care
Record entry for Lake Farm Charity Run
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
