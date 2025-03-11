Registration open for second edition of Indoor Sports Tournament

Registrations are now open for the popular Indoor Sports Tournament at Lilian Ngoyi Sports Centre in Kwazakhele on March 28.
Gates open at 8am with the first match starting at 9am.
In its second edition, event sponsor and founder Ward 19 councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said the competition is aimed at mobilising young people to be behind sport and in doing so to combat the issue of crime, alcohol, and drug abuse in communities.
The tournament will consist of netball and five-a-side football.
“This is an annual tournament which started in 2024. We are in our second edition now,” Maqula said.
“We have chosen two of the most popular sports codes among the youth in our community, which are soccer and netball.
“Since the inaugural event, we have seen a lot of enthusiasm and interest from the youth.
“As a result, we are hosting this second edition under pressure because the plan was to stage the competition later in the year, however, the youth have pleaded with us to host it now.
“This tournament is not only for Ward 19 or Kwazakhele youth but is open to everyone in Nelson Mandela Bay. But it is dedicated to young people.
“Last year we had more than 20 teams in netball and soccer. This year we are hoping to attract even more clubs.
“However, if the number of clubs participating exceeds our normal entry number, we will extend the event to the following weekend.”
Maqula said clubs can register at a fee of R250 and the closing date for registration is March 28.
Winners in both football and netball walk away with R4,500 in cash with second and third in both codes pocketing R3,000 and R1,500 respectively.
“Besides sports, there are other programs that we are running that talk about education, arts, and culture. We will also have a career exhibition for young people, unemployed graduates, and also for learners in grade 12 later in the year.
“So the mission behind all of this is to mobilise young people and keep them busy through sports, education, arts, and cultural activities.
“We want to appeal to sponsors, if there are any companies or individuals who want to form part of this programme, they are welcome to come and donate.
“To make sure that this event is a success in helping combat the issue of crime, alcohol and substance abuse in our communities,” he said.
The Herald
Soccer reporter
Image: Supplied
The Herald
