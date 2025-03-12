The curtains closed on an unforgettable football weekend at North End as FC East London emerged victorious in the Kelston Chery-sponsored Top 8 tournament.
The crowd went wild as FC East London made history by lifting their first-ever Top 8 title, and the momentous occasion will be etched in the memories of fans and players for years to come.
The inaugural Top 4 Junior Divisions also took centre stage, with Future Boys dominating the U11, U13 and U15 divisions.
However, Riverside’s U17 team halted Future Boys’ momentum, claiming the top spot in their division.
In the women’s division, Atlantic Spurs pulled off a stunning upset, defeating Ascendant Ladies to take home the coveted title.
Chloe Rolf was named Player of the Tournament.
In other action, Covid Master triumphed over Riverside Masters 3-2.
Throughout the weekend, the stadium was packed with enthusiastic fans, creating an electric atmosphere that fuelled the passions of the players.
The tournament winners were: U11 Player of the Tournament: Ruberto King, U13 Player of the Tournament: Awoke Mkoko, U15 Player of the Tournament: Dante Doyle, U17 Player of the Tournament: Devino Ruiters
“Special thanks must go Kelston Chery for sponsoring the Top 8 tournament and John Korkie for his contribution towards the Junior Top 4,” ELCLFA president Hilton Poovan said.
“This epic preseason event set the tone for an exciting East London Central Local Football Association season. Congratulations, FC East London.” — DDC
FC East London crowned champions of Kelston Chery Top 8
Image: SUPPLIED
