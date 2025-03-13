Fresh off half marathon best, Gelant eyes Run Your City Gqeberha

After a stellar 2024 season, where he claimed two national titles and represented SA in the Olympic Marathon, Elroy Gelant is poised for an even bigger year.
The three-time Olympian delivered a scintillating performance at the Bashir’s Run Half Marathon in Belgium on Sunday, clocking a lifetime best of 60 min 22 sec to secure victory.
Motivated by this achievement, Gelant is eagerly preparing for his first Absa Run Your City Series race of 2025 — the Gqeberha 10K leg of the series on Sunday April 13.
“I’m really excited about my performance and I’m feeling optimistic about what lies ahead,” the 38-year-old said.
“While winning was never the goal, it turned out to be an amazing bonus.
“I consider it a blessing to still be able to achieve personal bests at this stage in my life.
“We set a goal for a sub-60 finish right from the start, but when our pacer could only maintain that pace for 5km, we had to take the lead early in the race, which may have impacted our goal.
“Nonetheless, achieving a personal best is exciting, and this performance serves as just a stepping stone in my preparations for the marathon in April,” the top runner, who is coached by Jean Verster, said.
As part of his preparation for the April marathon during the European spring, Gelant will return to Gqeberha, where he secured a runner-up finish in 28:17 in 2024.
Now, with an improved 10km personal best of 27:47 from the Durban 10K and the fastest 21km time of his career, the North West University lecturer is confident in his ability to break new ground beyond 27:47.
“Sunday’s race gave me valuable momentum and highlighted my current form as I prepare for the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K.
“I’m excited for this event, especially since I’ve heard it’s set to be a fast 10km.
“My goal? To set a personal best and cap off this training cycle on a high note.”
Also targeting a fast time on the streets of Nelson Mandela Bay is Karabo More.
The 22-year-old Boxer Athletics Club rising star made a name for herself in 2024 with a standout victory at the Boxer Super Run 5km in Durban and a strong runner-up finish at the Thembisa Mile 10km race.
With a 10km personal best of 34:49, achieved with a fifth-place finish at the Joburg 10K in September 2024, the talented athlete — coached by Violet Semenya — is eager to secure her first-ever series podium finish in the Friendly City on April 13.
“It’s all about training and the motivation and support that I get from my coaches,” More said.
“I had actually given up running because I couldn’t agree on what my best distance is with my former coach.
“My coach Violet Semenya told me to just give it a try again and see where it takes us.
“So now I’m focusing on 10km races. There’s some light.” — Stillwater Sports
