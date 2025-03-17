SA’s most crowned racing champion, Michael Stephen, is finally getting the opportunity to show the rest of the world what he is capable of.
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Michael Stephen set to take on the world
Image: SUPPLIED
SA’s most crowned racing champion, Michael Stephen, is finally getting the opportunity to show the rest of the world what he is capable of.
Stephen has joined forces with Nick Adcock and Jonathan Thomas in their immaculate CD Sport Novo Proto 02 and will be competing in the European Ultimate Cup Endurance Series.
The series starts on March 29 at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and will be contested over a further five rounds at Misano in Italy, Portimao in Portugal, Aragon in Spain and Magny Cours in France, ending at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on November 8.
“I’m so excited to be fulfilling a lifelong dream to be competing in the European Ultimate Cup Endurance Series with Team CD Sport,” Stephen said.
“When I was competing in local GT3 series, I was looking for overseas opportunities but they were all just ridiculously expensive.
“I was given the opportunity to race with Nick Adcock at last year’s round of the SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway, but unfortunately the car broke before the race and I didn’t get the chance to race it, and our story was not complete.
“But the few laps that I did manage to do in the car obviously showed some potential, as Nick was looking for a driver for the European campaign.
“He immediately thought of me and offered me the seat at a really good price with himself and Adjust4Sleep sponsoring me to make it more affordable.
“I then went about looking for more sponsors and am so grateful to have the backing of Aldo and Silvio Scribante, Scribante Concrete, Scribante Construction, FAW Trucks, Scuderia Scribante as well as Promigen and Kalex.
“With these sponsors having come on board, I will be able to make my dream become a reality with exciting times ahead.”
Further exciting news is that Stephen will return from the opening round in Europe at the end of March and immediately join Aldo and Silvio Scribante in their Scuderia Scribante Lamborghini Huracán at the second leg of the SA Endurance Series to take place at Aldo Scribante Raceway in Gqeberha on the April 4 and 5.
They will form a powerhouse team with a serious home-track advantage over the rest of the competitors.
Race fans will be in for a treat with a full field of endurance cars taking part, as well as an expected field of 20 Porsche GT Cup cars and the Motorcycle Racing South Africa Series that has joined the SA Endurance Series who host a six round championship with races a Scribante, Killarney and two rounds each at both Zwartkops and Kyalami.
