Gqeberha motorcycle star Ruche Moodley, racing in just his second Moto3 Grand Prix, put in yet another good performance in overcast conditions at the Termas de Rio Hondo Circuit in Argentina on Sunday.
Enjoying his first visit to the Argentinian circuit and having to adapt to the changing weather and track conditions, Moodley qualified in 19th position on his BOE Motorsports KTM.
Speaking about the race, he said: “We had a solid weekend and gained lots more experience and have definitely closed the gap to the front guys.
“After a decent start, I unfortunately got boxed in through turn two and lost loads of time, dropping down to 23rd place, but then managed to push really hard working my way back up to 12th place.
“By pushing so hard, I sadly destroyed my back tyre so then just nursed the bike home to finish in 15th place, one place behind my teammate from New Zealand, Cormac Buchanan.”
With just four seconds separating the top 22 riders it was 2024 Moto3 Rookie of the Year winner Angel Piqueras who was the eventual race winner after he took the lead with a daring move on the penultimate corner to snatch victory.
Eighteen-year-old Moodley, after two rounds of the championship, is in 15th place overall in the 26-rider-strong field and has earned six championship points.
The next round of the championship takes place on March 30 in Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas.
Solid performance from Ruche Moodley in Argentina
Gqeberha ace proves his mettle in his second Moto3 Grand Prix
