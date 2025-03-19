Kariega Human Race exceeds expectations with record turnout

The Kariega Human Race 21.1km/10km/5km broke records with a massive 48% increase in finishers compared to 2024.
A total of 1,186 runners crossed the finish line on Saturday, surpassing the 760 finishers in 2024.
The 21.1km race was won by Lithobe Menzeleleli, from Ikhamva Athletic Club, in an impressive time of 66 min.
Refeleoe Solomon, from Nedbank Running Club, took the top spot in the women’s category, finishing in 1 hr 26 min 8 sec.
In the 10km race, Sibahle Maqwara, from Nedbank Running Club, emerged victorious with a time of 31:12, Zintle Xhonti, from Motherwell Running Club, was the first female finisher in 40:35, and the 5km winners were Kylie Darpling and Keanu Welch.
Race director Mike Mbambani said: “Changing the venue was the best decision for this race as it allowed us to accommodate all three races.
“We are exceptionally happy with the turnout, which exceeded our expectations.”
Mbambani extended his gratitude to the event’s team, the local organising committee , volunteers, the Eastern Province Athletics partner, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, and sponsors.
“Your hard work, dedication, and passion have been the driving force behind this event’s success.”
